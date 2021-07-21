SL vs IND 2021: "This is the kind of innings I've been dreaming of" - Deepak Chahar reacts after guiding India to an outstanding win

Deepak Chahar produced a batting masterclass as Team India came back brilliantly to win the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka by three wickets at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Struggling at 160/6 with all the batsmen back in the hut, India had a very small chance of bouncing back. However, Deepak Chahar (69* off 82 balls) took the cricketing world by storm to steal a mouthwatering victory for his side.

Speaking at the end of the game, Chahar admitted that there was no better way to win a match for your country. He said:

"Only one thing that was going on in my mind: this is the kind of innings I've been dreaming of. No better way to win the match for the country. Rahul sir told me to play all the balls. I've played a few innings with India A and I think he has belief in me. He told me he thinks I'm good enough to be a No. 7."

Deepak Chahar formed a crucial 33-run partnership with Krunal Pandya before adding another 84 with Bhuvneshwar Kumar to clinch the win. The Rajasthan-born all-rounder admitted that he tried to take risks only after the target came below 50.

"When we came under 50 is when I believed we can win. Before that, it was ball by ball. I took some risks after," added Deepak Chahar.

270 was a decent score to chase: Deepak Chahar

India banked on Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal to bounce back after Sri Lanka got off to a steady start. However, Charith Asalanka and Chamira Karunaratne shared an important partnership to post 275 runs on the board.

Deepak Chahar felt it was a decent job by the bowlers to restrict them to 275 runs.

"It was hot there, we did well there. Got two wickets. We managed to stop them at 270. It was a decent score [to chase] on this wicket," said Chahar.

