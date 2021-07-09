SL vs IND 2021: Wasim Jaffer explains why he doesn't want to see Rahul Dravid as Team India's permanent head coach

Rahul Dravid is currently with the Indian cricket team on their tour of Sri Lanka as the side's stand-in coach. Many see him as the next in line to succeed Ravi Shastri as Team India's permanent head coach. However, Wasim Jaffer believes someone like Dravid is much more needed at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where the former India captain is currently the director of cricket.

Jaffer argued that players at international level are already finished products, whereas India can best utilize Rahul Dravid's mentorship abilities at the NCA, where he works with the Under-19 team and India A players.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jaffer explained his stance:

"He is going as a coach of this Indian team to Sri Lanka. I'm sure those youngsters will benefit a lot. I personally feel that he shouldn't push to become the coach of the national team. I feel that he needs to work with these India u-19 players and India A players at the NCA. I think the international players who play in the Indian team are a finished product."

The former India opener added:

"But Rahul Dravid's mentorship and guidance is more needed at the u-19 and India A level. His guidance is crucial for them to achieve the next level. So I think he needs to stay at the NCA for a longer period of time for our bench strength so that it keeps growing stronger."

Rahul Dravid was the coach of the India Under-19 team from 2016-2019 before taking up the role of director of cricket at the NCA in Bangalore.

"There can't be a better role model or better mentor than Rahul Dravid" - Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Rahul Dravid for churning out players who are ready to succeed on the international stage.

The Men in Blue have been able to field two international sides simultaneously. While one team are currently in England for the upcoming five-Test series against the host nation, the second squad are in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series.

Speaking on the matter, Jaffer explained:

"The amount of good players that are coming, the credit definitely goes to the BCCI, the way they have developed the infrastructure and pathway. India now has a strong supply line. Even more credit goes to Rahul Dravid, the way he is working as head coach at the NCA and the way he guiding u-19 players, India A and fringe players. There can't be a better role model or better mentor than Rahul Dravid."

Despite India selecting a new-look side for the Sri Lanka tour, they are being seen as the favorites for the three-match ODI and the three-match T20I series, starting on July 13.

Edited by Samya Majumdar