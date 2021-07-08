SL vs IND 2021: [Watch] Ruturaj Gaikwad & Krishnappa Gowtham teach each other Kannada & Marathi in fun banter-filled session

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a fun clip where Krishnappa Gowtham and Ruturaj Gaikwad took part in a segment called "Language Exchange". While Gowtham taught Ruturaj some Kannada terms, the latter returned the favor by helping the all-rounder with some Marathi words.

The players also explained some cricketing terms in their native languages. Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Krishnappa Gowtham indulged in some fun banter while teaching each other their respective mother tongues. You can watch the entire clip here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Krishnappa Gowtham are among two of the six uncapped players that India have picked for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The two teams will engage in three ODIs and as many T20Is, with the first ODI set to be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on 13th July.

With Team India picking a large contingent of 20 members, it remains to be seen whether the duo will get a chance to make their international debut in Sri Lanka.

"The confidence that Mahi Bhai has placed in me has helped me" - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad had a poor start to his IPL 2021 campaign, scoring 5,5 and 10 in the first three games. However, the 22-year-old was given a long rope by the Chennai Super Kings, and the batsman repaid the faith by scoring 64, 33 and 75 in his next three innings.

In a recent interaction with Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, Ruturaj divulged how CSK skipper MS Dhoni kept on backing him despite his low returns in the early stages of the IPL 2021 season. He said:

"Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) always helped me. I was not getting a run at the beginning of this time in IPL. I still did not lose confidence and regularly opened. The confidence that Mahi Bhai has placed in me has helped me."

In seven IPL 2021 games, the 22-year old amassed 196 runs at an average of 28 while his strike rate read 128.94.

It remains to be seen whether the batsman will get a chance to feature in the playing XI against Sri Lanka, with Team India having several top-order options to choose from.

How is #TeamIndia beating the heat ☀️ and staying 🆒 in Sri Lanka?



We go behind the scenes to find out 📽️#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/wUNk8FBp5q — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar