SL vs IND 2021: [Watch] Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya & other Indian players have a late-night jam session singing a popular Bollywood song

Suryakumar Yadav recently shared a clip on Instagram where he, along with Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham and others, had a fun late-night jam session after India registered a victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI.

The players can be seen singing their hearts out. Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram to share the singing session with the caption:

"Extended Celebration."

Team India registered a remarkable win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka after struggling at 193-7 at one point while chasing 276 for the win. Deepak Chahar (69*) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19*) forged a crucial 84-run partnership for the eighth wicket to see India home in the penultimate over of the game.

Suryakumar Yadav also made a handy contribution, making his first-ever ODI half-century. The Indian batsman was dismissed for a brisk knock of 53 off 44 deliveries.

"When Manish Pandey & Suryakumar Yadav were batting, we thought they would take us home" - Shikhar Dhawan

Following the win, Shikhar Dhawan acknowledged that the team were banking on the middle order pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Manish Pandey to take India home after the top order had failed to provide the team with a platform. The duo had forged a 50-run partnership, but it was broken in an unfortunate way with Manish Pandey being run out at the non-striker's end after Suryakumar Yadav struck an impressive straight drive.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhawan said:

"We didn't start well and it is a good learning lesson for the youngsters that everyday is not the same. They will understand how to handle these situations and how to bring in new strategies. The way Manish Pandey and Suryakumar were batting, we thought they would take us home. Hard luck to Pandey for the way he got out."

With the win, Team India have secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The third and final ODI will be played on July 23. It will soon be followed by a three-match T20I series.

What a special win🇮🇳♥️

The grit and composure you displayed today was unbelievable @deepak_chahar9 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Kv37hwdMEj — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 20, 2021

