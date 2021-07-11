SL vs IND 2021: [Watch] Who comes out on top as Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya go head to head in a gym challenge?

The BCCI shared a clip where Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya went head to head against each other in three gym challenges. The face-off between the two eventually led to a tied result, with both brothers winning one challenge each before conceding the third challenge at the same time.

The first competition was the 'wall squat hold', which was won by Krunal Pandya. The younger brother then responded by winning the 'glute bridge'. In the final challenge of 'split squat hold', the duo decided to show each other some brotherly love as they gave up at the same time.

The Pandya brothers will be looking to make their mark in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The contest has been rescheduled due to Sri Lankan players and backroom staff testing positive of the COVID-19, with the series now set to start on July 18 instead of July 13.

"Hardik Pandya is perfectly capable of playing in the team as a pure batter"- Sanjay Manjrekar

Due to Hardik Pandya's recurring back issue, the all-rounder has bowled inconsistently over the last two years. The 27-year-old did bowl some overs in the limited-overs series against England earlier this year, but didn't bowl a single over in the IPL 2021 for the Mumbai Indians.

However, Sanjay Manjrekar feels Hardik Pandya's bowling shouldn't jeopardize his place in the team for the Sri Lanka series as he believes the all-rounder is capable of playing just as a pure batter.

"Hardik proved in Australia that he is perfectly capable of playing in the team as a pure batter, there is no doubt now that he can do that. I am also reading reports that he has started bowling as well. He has shown that he has the ability to walk into the team as a pure batter in white-ball cricket," he said.

Suryakumar Yadav recently stated in a recent press conference that Hardik is bowling in the nets and in intrasquad practice games. Fans can expect the all-rounder to roll his arm over during the Sri Lanka series if the need arises.

