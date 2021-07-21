SL vs IND 2021: "We play for these moments" - Deepak Chahar after guiding India to a thrilling win against Sri Lanka

Deepak Chahar produced a batting masterclass as India clinched a thrilling win by three wickets in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Reeling at 160/6 with all the batsmen back in the pavilion, the Men in Blue required an unimaginable run chase to win this match. And, Deepak Chahar took the onus on himself to deliver the victory. He played a valiant knock of 69 runs to take India home and seal the series.

After an exciting encounter, Deepak Chahar posted a couple of pictures to express his emotions. Along with the images, he wrote:

"We play for these moments."

Soon after the exciting finish, social media was filled with praise for Deepak Chahar. The all-rounder from Rajasthan thanked everyone for their continued support in another Instagram post. He wrote:

"Will never forget this moment #teamindia #dream . Thank you so much for your wishes means a lot."

"This is the kind of innings, I've been dreaming of" - Deepak Chahar

When he came out to bat, India needed another 100+ runs with only four wickets in hand. From there on, Chahar changed the course of the game. Deepak Chahar formed a crucial 33-run partnership with Krunal Pandya before adding another 84 runs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar to clinch the win.

Speaking at the end of the game, India's hero on Tuesday night admitted that there was no better way to win a match for your nation. He said:

"Only one thing that was going on in my mind: this is the kind of innings I've been dreaming of. No better way to win the match for the country. Rahul sir told me to play all the balls. I've played a few innings with India A and I think he has belief in me. He told me he thinks I'm good enough to be a No. 7."

With a few more games lined up, Deepak Chahar will look to continue his brilliant run and push his case for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

The third and final ODI is scheduled to take place on July 23 (Friday) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo before the two teams clash for the T20I series.

