SL vs IND 2021: "Who will captain India?" - Twitterati ask after Shikhar Dhawan is ruled out of last two T20Is

Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan is likely to miss the remainder of the T20I series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to take place on July 28 and 29.

Reportedly, Dhawan is among the eight cricketers who came in close contact with Krunal Pandya, who tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. They all tested negative in a fresh set of tests on Tuesday evening but are currently in isolation in a separate hotel and will miss the last two games.

With nine cricketers ruled out from their last two matches, India will have to hand out a couple of debut caps. Fans were anxious about India's new captain as soon as news of Shikhar Dhawan missing the last two matches surfaced on social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shikhar Dhawan also will not be available for the remaining of the T20i series against Sri Lanka as he's in isolation. Samson should get the captaincy.#INDvsSL #BCCI #T20 — Sports Journalist Rahul Singh (@Rahulsrana007) July 28, 2021

So #TeamIndia will see new captain as Shikhar Dhawan also will not be available for the remaining of the T20i series against Sri Lanka as he's in isolation. (Reported by Sports Tak).#INDvsSL #SLvsIND #SportsTak — Jainish Patel (@Jainish_Patel18) July 28, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan be like na kompa munchav khada ra ayya Krunal😖 https://t.co/mwBjqlcm1z pic.twitter.com/tY6VNFu9Ga — Ś Ú R Ÿ À (@GenuineViratFan) July 28, 2021

Hearing that Shikhar Dhawan will be in isolation. So wondering who'll captain the side? I guess it'll be Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 28, 2021

I think I need to pack bags and go to Sri Lanka.



Hardik Pandya

Yuzi Chahal

Suryakumar Yadav

Prithvi Shaw

Gowtham

Shikhar Dhawan

Ishan Kishan

Manish Pandey

Devdutt Padikkal



These players will miss the remaining matches: Reports#INDvSL — Vedant Sharma (@VedantSharma_) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to make his captaincy debut in international cricket. He will look to make a winning start as India look to seal the series against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I.

2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka deferred to July 28

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya tested COVID-19 positive after he complained of a sore throat on Tuesday and returned positive on both RT-PCT and rapid antigen tests. The BCCI medical team identified eight cricketers who came into close contact with the all-rounder and were all advised to go into isolation in a separate hotel.

With nine cricketers ruled out, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were forced to postpone the 2nd T20I. The BCCI, in a statement released on Tuesday, said:

"The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28."

Although the cricketers have tested negative in a fresh set of tests, they are likely to undergo another couple of tests before reuniting with the whole squad.

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place on July 28 (Wednesday) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava