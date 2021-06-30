SL vs IND: Devdutt Padikkal shares the scenic view from his room while undergoing quarantine

Devdutt Padikkal, who is currently in Colombo as part of the Indian squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, recently posted a picture on Instagram that has left his fans in awe.

India are currently undergoing quarantine in Colombo before they take on the Lankans in a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series starting on July 13.

Devdutt Padikkal took to his social media account to share a photo of the serene view outside his room.

With Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson also in the squad, Padikkal will have tough competition for a place in the opening slot.

However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore star should have a good chance of making his international debut given his recent run of form in the IPL and domestic cricket.

During the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year, the batsman amassed a whopping 737 runs in seven games at an average of 147.4 to finish as the second-highest run-scorer in the 50-over tournament.

"The Sri Lanka tour is crucial for youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad" - Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid is also part of the touring party for the Sri Lankan series after being made head coach for the limited-overs contest.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Dravid highlighted how the upcoming series gives the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad an opportunity to bring themselves into contention for a T20 World Cup spot.

"It [The Sri Lanka tour] is crucial for youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad," Dravid said. "They would be extremely keen to do well and set a marker for the selectors.

"Whether they get picked for the World Cup or not, that’s a call that the selectors and the Indian team management would take based on their plans and strategies. Good performances on tours like these against international oppositions make the selectors think about you."

Devdutt Padikkal was in a rich vein of form even during the IPL as he scored his maiden century in the T20 tournament. In six appearances in IPL 2021, Padikkal averaged 39 with the bat while having an impressive strike rate of 152.34.

