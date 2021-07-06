SL vs IND: "If there's no pressure there's no fun" - Suryakumar Yadav

Following his impressive international debut in the T20I series against England earlier in the year, Suryakumar Yadav is being seen as a guaranteed starter for Team India in their upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

However, Suryakumar Yadav refuted such notion and stated that without pressure, there is no fun. The right-handed batsman explained that he will have to start from scratch in each series, irrespective of his past performances.

The Indian batsman said at a recent press conference:

"For a batter every time you go in, you play a different game, you start from scratch. This (series) also I have to start from zero. Its a different series but challenge remains the same. I have to go on the park and perform the same way I did. Pressure will be there, because if there is no pressure there is no fun. It will be a great challenge and I'm really looking forward to it."

This one is for my mom, dad, sister, my wife, my coach and all my well wishers.



We dreamt together - we waited together - we full filled together 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/we0lAzqPve — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 14, 2021

In two T20I innings against England earlier this year, Suryakumar Yadav amassed 89 runs, scoring them at a healthy strike rate of 185.42. His ability to play big shots from the start impressed one and everyone.

"I just want Suryakumar Yadav to play all the 6 matches" - VVS Laxman

Chilling by the pool, with them boys! 🍹😎 pic.twitter.com/hWjwHDKJw9 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 1, 2021

VVS Laxman urged the Indian team management to play Suryakumar Yadav in all six limited-overs games against Sri Lanka. India will play three ODIs and three T20Is against their Asian rivals.

Laxman is in awe of the talent and confidence that Yadav possesses. The 30-year-old announced himself on the scene by hitting the first ball he faced in international cricket for a six in the T20I series against England. Laxman said:

"This is a great opportunity. I just want him [Yadav] to play all six matches, three ODIs and three T20Is because he is someone who can definitely walk into the T20 World Cup squad as far as I'm concerned. The kind of freedom he showed - the first scoring shot in international cricket and that too against a quality fast bowler like Jofra Archer - to hit him for a six over fine-leg shows the kind of confidence, skill and talent he possesses."

Suryakumar had an average outing in the first half of IPL 2021, scoring 173 runs at an average of 24.21 in seven games before the tournament was suspended due to the rise of COVID-19 cases inside the teams' bio-bubbles.

No substitute sir😉 https://t.co/cVJMvFMWOW — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) June 26, 2021

