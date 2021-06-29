[In pictures] Shreyas Iyer unveils new hairstyle with grey highlights

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer took to Instagram to post a series of pictures sharing his new grey-highlighted hairstyle with fans. He captioned the picture:

"Like a breath of fresh-hair."

Shreyas Iyer last played for India in the first ODI against England in March, where he suffered a shoulder injury.

He injured his left shoulder while fielding in Pune and appeared to be in serious pain at the time. It was later discovered that he would have to undergo shoulder surgery to recover from that setback.

Since then, the player has been working on his rehabilitation and could soon be back in action on the cricket field.

The injury saw Iyer miss the first phase of IPL 2021, and the 26-year-old is also not involved in the ongoing tour of England or the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

Shreyas Iyer impressed against England earlier this year

Running sesh photo dump 📸 pic.twitter.com/ixt4HNEgf2 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) May 30, 2021

Shreyas Iyer has been working hard in training and is looking to attain full fitness ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Despite not being involved in competitive cricket for months, Shreyas Iyer should be one of the frontrunners to feature in India's T20 World Cup squad.

The Mumbaikar had a good outing in his last T20I series against England earlier this year, where he amassed 121 runs in four innings at an average of 40.33 while striking at an impressive 145.78. India won the hard-fought five-match T20I series 3-2.

He will be eyeing a comeback in the second phase of the IPL, which will resume in September in the UAE. In Iyer's absence, the Delhi Capitals (DC) were led by Rishabh Pant and are currently sitting atop the points table.

Shreyas Iyer will likely take over the reins from Pant once he returns and will look to guide DC to the title in this season's IPL after falling at the final hurdle last season.

Work in progress 🚧 Watch this space 😏 pic.twitter.com/HyVC8036yh — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) May 13, 2021

