[Watch]: “Shikhar Dhawan loved it” - BCCI shares video of Team India's 'hot favourite' Mock Duck preparation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video of Mock Duck preparation, the current hot favourite dish of Team India players, who are quarantining in a Mumbai hotel ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

After completing their two-week isolation on June 28, Team India members will fly off to Colombo, where they will feature in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

On Sunday, the BCCI uploaded a clip of how Mock Duck is prepared on its official Twitter account. The video begins with Shikhar Dhawan, who will be captaining Team India in Sri Lanka, admitting that Mock Duck is his favourite dish. The Indian cricket board captioned the video:

“Yummy Video Alert. The Sunday Food Fix! Presenting Mock Duck - the veggie delight that's the current hot favourite of #TeamIndia. #SLvIND.”

The chef preparing the dish described Mock Duck as “a good vegetarian option with high protein content”. He further said:

“This is Sanju Samson’s hot favourite. I asked Shikhar Dhawan to try it, and he loved it. The Pandya brothers usually order it once or twice at least in 3-4 days.”

The BCCI has been continually sharing updates from Team India’s quarantine in Mumbai. Recently, they uploaded a picture of Dhawan and his deputy for the Lanka tour, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, engrossed in a PlayStation battle.

Yummy Video Alert 😋



The Sunday Food Fix! 🍲



Presenting Mock Duck - the veggie delight that's the current hot favourite of #TeamIndia 👨‍🍳 - by @ameyatilak#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/pWdzAfSHXb — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2021

Team India’s new faces excited for Sri Lanka challenge

With the main Team India squad under Virat Kohli touring England, the team for the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka has a lot a fresh faces. A few days back, the BCCI shared a video of the young guns in the team working out hard in the gym after getting out of quarantine.

Devdutt Padikkal, who has had an impressive run in domestic cricket as well as the IPL, said in the clip:

“In the quarantine, we were trying to do as much as we could in our room. It is much better out here in the gym. It was really good to get out there and have a good session.”

Apart from Padikkal, the video also featured Saurashtra pacer Chetan Sakariya, Delhi and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana and K Gowtham, all of whom have received their maiden Team India call-ups.

Brand "New Video" Alert ⚡️⚡️



New faces 😃

New beliefs 🤞

New energy 👌#TeamIndia's talented newbies speak about their run of emotions after getting out of quarantine, hitting the gym & gearing up for Sri Lanka series. 👍 👍 #SLvIND



Full video 🎥 👇https://t.co/sHsi9LG6ii pic.twitter.com/1muHP2uaQ8 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2021

Team India will play six limited-overs matches in Sri Lanka from July 13 to 25. Rahul Dravid has been appointed the head coach for the limited-overs series, while selectors Abey Kuruvilla and Debasis Mohanty will accompany the team.

Few weeks left until the Olympics! We are ready at Sportskeeda. Check out our Olympics homepage

Edited by Bhargav