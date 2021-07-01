SL vs IND:  [Watch] Shikhar Dhawan & Prithvi Shaw play hilarious party game "music & mime"

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a clip where Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are seen joining hands to play a hilarious game called "music and mime". The objective of the game is to guess what the other person is saying based on lip movements only as the guesser will have headphones on.

We got to see some hilarious answers and moments as the two Indian players indulged in some fun ahead of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Here is a glimpse of the fun game uploaded by the BCCI on Twitter. You can watch the entire clip here.

Loud music blaring in your ears 🎶



Your teammate miming & mouthing words 🗣️



This guessing game takes a hilarious turn very soon 😄 #TeamIndia #SLvIND



Presenting Music & Mime ft. @SDhawan25 & @PrithviShaw 😎 - by @ameyatilak



Full video 🎥 👇 https://t.co/nzOZEZjeC3 pic.twitter.com/ZxfxDGj1Ok — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead India in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 13. With the main Indian squad currently in England for a five-match Test series against the host nation, the tour of Sri Lanka will provide the youngsters with a great opportunity to shine on the international stage.

Team India have picked as many as six uncapped players in their squad, with Rahul Dravid also traveling with the team to Colombo as the side's head coach.

"The Sri Lanka tour is crucial for youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad" - Rahul Dravid

At a recent press conference, Rahul Dravid highlighted the importance of the Sri Lanka series for some Indian youngsters.

He suggested the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad could bring themselves into contention for a place in the Indian T20 World Cup squad, with the mega event set to take place later this year in the UAE and Oman.

The former Indian batsman said:

It [the Sri Lanka tour] is crucial for youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad. They would be extremely keen to do well and set a marker for the selectors."

Dravid further elaborated:

"Whether they get picked for the World Cup or not, that’s a call that the selectors and the Indian team management will take based on their plans and strategies. Good performances on tours like these against international oppositions make the selectors think about you."

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw should be the frontrunners to open for India when the Men in Blue take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI on 13 July.

The duo set the stage on fire with their blistering batting in IPL 2021 as their exploits at the top of the order helped the Delhi Capitals reach atop the points table before the tournament was suspended.

What does the #SLvIND limited-overs series mean for everyone involved with the Indian team? 🤔



Here's what Rahul Dravid - #TeamIndia Head Coach for the Sri Lanka series - has to say 🎥 👇 pic.twitter.com/ObUgFdhStj — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2021

