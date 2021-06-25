“Who is winning this?”- BCCI shares picture of Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s PlayStation battle 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a picture of Team India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar engaging in a PlayStation contest.

Dhawan will be leading the limited-overs squad during the tour of Sri Lanka while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named the vice-captain of the team. The members of the squad who will be part of the Sri Lanka series are undergoing a two-week quarantine in Mumbai.

On Friday, the BCCI took to their official Twitter account to share a picture of Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar looking completely engrossed in a PlayStation game. The Indian cricket board shared the image with the caption:

“Playstation Time! Who is winning this - @SDhawan25 or @BhuviOfficial #TeamIndia #SLvIND.”

Earlier in the day, the BCCI also shared a video of the new faces in the Indian team hitting the gym after heading out of quarantine. The clip features the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya and Nitish Rana sharing their experiences of being in quarantine and their thoughts on receiving their maiden Team India call-up.

The squad for the Sri Lanka series will be led by Dhawan because regular skipper Virat Kohli is leading the main team in England. Kohli is currently facing a lot of scrutiny after India were humbled by New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton.

Should Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been in England?

Following the Indian pace bowlers’ failure to deliver the goods in the WTC final, many critics and fans have pointed to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s exclusion from the team as a mistake.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar opined that he would definitely have played Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the WTC final. Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said:

“He (Bhuvneshwar) did play the IPL this time around and there wasn’t any injury concern. He did pull out of the September-October IPL but not this time. I would have included him just for this Test match because it is being played in June."

Ex-Team India Test opener Aakash Chopra also believed that India missed a genuine swing bowler like Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the WTC final in Southampton. He opined on his YouTube channel:

“India is definitely missing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has three special aspects as well. Firstly, he does magic with the new ball. Secondly, he bowls the long spells. And the third thing is that he can bat as well. He could have done everything for Team India.”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will head to Sri Lanka, along with other members of the limited-overs squad, for three ODIs and the same number of T20Is to be played from July 13-25.

