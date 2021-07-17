SLC names 5-member commentary panel for India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) has named a five-member commentary panel for the upcoming ODI and T20I series between India and Sri Lanka.

Charu Sharma and left-arm spinner Murali Kartik will be the Indian commentators for the series, while Roshan Abeysinge and Russel Arnold will be the Sri Lanka commentators. The SLC has also included former South African cricketer H D Ackerman to share the commentary responsibilities.

India's tour of Sri Lanka was initially scheduled to kick off on 13 July 2021. However, due to COVID-19 positive cases in the Sri Lankan camp, the SLC and the BCCI decided to postpone the series to 18 July 2021.

The first ODI will be played on Sunday, followed by the second and third ODIs on July 20 and July 23 respectively. The 50-over games will be followed by three T20I matches, which will be played on July 25, 27 and 29.

SLC names Dasun Shanaka as the captain for the upcoming series

SLC named the squad for the ODIs and T20Is against India on Friday. Dasun Shanaka has been given the opportunity to lead the side in both formats, while Dhananjaya de Silva will act as his deputy.

Kusal Perera, who picked up a shoulder injury during the recently-concluded series against England, will not be a part of this series. Binura Fernando will miss the three ODI matches due to a sprained ankle.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan will be leading Team India, while Rahul Dravid will be the acting head coach.

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Edited by Parimal Dagdee