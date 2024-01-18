"Smart and brave decision" - Zaheer Khan on Ravi Bishnoi being given 2nd Super Over in 3rd IND vs AFG T20I

Zaheer Khan has termed Ravi Bishnoi being given the second Super Over in the third T20I between India and Afghanistan a 'smart and brave decision'.

The final T20I in Bengaluru on Wednesday (January 17) went into a Super Over after both sides scored 212 runs in the main game. The first Super Over also ended in a tie before Bishnoi won the game for the Men in Blue by defending 11 runs in the second Super Over.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Zaheer was asked about his thoughts on Bishnoi being given the second Super Over. He responded:

"I believe it was a smart and brave decision because you don't have that much time in these situations. You have to back your instincts and thinking. So whoever was part of that think-tank, you need to praise them for sure."

The former India seamer noted that the hosts couldn't set the visitors a substantial target in the second Super Over. He elaborated:

"The second Super Over started very well, (India) started with a six. So it seemed like India would bat Afghanistan out, but that didn't happen. They lost two wickets and didn't even play the entire six balls."

Zaheer added that defending 11 runs was a tough ask for any bowler. He reasoned:

"After that, you had to take a big decision, about who would bowl. So that decision was taken very well because batters generally score 12 runs easily as the bowler makes mistakes due to the pressure on him."

Rohit Sharma hit 11 runs off the first three balls of the second Super Over before India lost two wickets in as many deliveries. The Indian skipper and the team management had to choose between Bishnoi and Avesh Khan as their bowling option, and they went with the leg-spinner.

"You need to praise him as well" - Zaheer Khan on Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi went wicketless in the main game. [P/C: BCCI]

Zaheer Khan also praised Ravi Bishnoi for bowling a match-winning over under pressure, elaborating:

"Ravi Bishnoi came there and the way he started and picked up two wickets, you need to praise him as well, because he was bowling under pressure in a Super Over. He was oozing confidence. He was looking extremely calm. So that was one very good thing and secondly, the entire think-tank for taking that decision."

Bishnoi had Mohammad Nabi caught at long-off by Rinku Singh off the first ball of the second Super Over. He conceded a run off the second delivery before having Rahmanullah Gurbaz caught by Rinku at the same position to seal India's win.

