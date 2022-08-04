"Smashing those stumps down for fun" - Twitterati erupt as India's Renuka Singh returns with another 4-wicket haul in CWG 2022

Renuka Singh was the chief architect as India Women thrashed Barbados Women by 100 runs in a must-win game on Wednesday (August 3) in Birmingham to book a semi-finals berth at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).

The ace seamer produced another spectacular spell to break the backbone of Barbados batting from where they never recovered.

Renuka dismissed the dangerous Deandra Dottin for a duck in the first over of the run chase. Losing Dottin cheaply, Barbados would've wanted their skipper Hayley Matthews to bat till the end. However, she holed out to Shafali Verma off Renuka while trying to clear the in-field.

The right-arm pacer knocked over Kycia Knight and Aaliyah Alleyne in her third over to reduce the opponents to 19/4. Renuka came close to picking up her fifth wicket in the last over of her spell but ended up with figures of 4/10. Barbados eventually managed a mere 62/8 in their 20 overs and bowed out of the multi-nation event.

This is her second four-wicket haul in the competition after her exploits against Australia Women, where she bagged 4/18 in the tournament opener. Renuka Singh is currently the highest wicket-taker in the competition with nine scalps under her belt.

Fans were certainly delighted with how Renuka has fared with the ball so far in the Commonwealth Games. Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Renuka Singh Thakur in Commonwealth Games:



4-0-18-4 Vs Australia

4-1-20-1 Vs Pakistan

4-0-10-4 Vs Barbados



Sushma Verma @ImSushVerma — Courtesy Renuka Singh Thakur. ‘Pahari flavours’ now turning into True INDAIN flavours— Courtesy Renuka Singh Thakur. #GoGirlsinblue ‘Pahari flavours’ now turning into True INDAIN flavours 🇮🇳 — Courtesy Renuka Singh Thakur. #GoGirlsinblue

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a spell by Renuka Singh Thakur - 4-0-10-4. She's been absolute fire in this Commonwealth Games. First game against Australia and now against Barbados. What a spell by Renuka Singh Thakur - 4-0-10-4. She's been absolute fire in this Commonwealth Games. First game against Australia and now against Barbados. https://t.co/tBWfdJvq2G

Sanmay Ravi @RaviSanmay Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Tahila McGrath, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews. Renuka Thakur has made a habit of taking wickets of big names. #CommonwealthGames #CommonwealthGames 2022 Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Tahila McGrath, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews. Renuka Thakur has made a habit of taking wickets of big names. #CommonwealthGames #CommonwealthGames2022

g0v!ñD $#@®mA @rishu_1809 #INDvBAR #BARvIND #CWG22

#CommonwealthGames2022



Queen of Powerplay -

4 wickets vs Australia

4 wickets vs Barbados



Warrior Renuka Singh Thakur : Queen of Powerplay -4 wickets vs Australia4 wickets vs BarbadosWarrior Renuka Singh Thakur : #INDvBAR #BARvIND #CWG22#CommonwealthGames2022Queen of Powerplay -4 wickets vs Australia4 wickets vs Barbados Warrior Renuka Singh Thakur : https://t.co/BfByKiMBAi

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket



Alexa: Sorry, Renuka is unplayable







Are Thakur ji kaaha the aap itna time



#CommonwealthGames #CricketTwitter Alexa, please play Renuka Singh Thakur.Alexa: Sorry, Renuka is unplayableAre Thakur ji kaaha the aap itna time Alexa, please play Renuka Singh Thakur.Alexa: Sorry, Renuka is unplayable 😭😭🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️ Are Thakur ji kaaha the aap itna time #CommonwealthGames #CricketTwitter

Yash Lahoti @YvLahoti 🥊



It’s raining wickets in Birmingham and it’s actually raining here in Pune!



@sunandanlele @WomensCricZone #B2022 Renuka Singh ThakurIt’s raining wickets in Birmingham and it’s actually raining here in Pune! Renuka Singh Thakur 🙌🥊It’s raining wickets in Birmingham and it’s actually raining here in Pune!@sunandanlele @WomensCricZone #B2022

PouLaMi @Crictopher17

Don't even let the air touch her. We need her fit and fine in the semis



#CWG2022 Okay, now that her overs are done, send Renuka out of the ground, bubble wrap her, and keep her in a safe place.Don't even let the air touch her. We need her fit and fine in the semis Okay, now that her overs are done, send Renuka out of the ground, bubble wrap her, and keep her in a safe place. Don't even let the air touch her. We need her fit and fine in the semis 😭#CWG2022

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #CWG2022 What a bowler! What a bloody amazing bowler! Renuka Singh Thakur, you can do no wrong! Smashing those stumps down for fun! #BARvIND What a bowler! What a bloody amazing bowler! Renuka Singh Thakur, you can do no wrong! Smashing those stumps down for fun! #BARvIND #CWG2022

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS What a bowling effort this from Renuka Thakur! What a bowling effort this from Renuka Thakur! 🔥 💪

India beat Barbados to book a semi-final berth

Asked to bat first, India posted 162/4 in their 20 overs. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues rescued the Women in Blue after they lost Smriti Mandhana early.

Barbados bounced back with three wickets in quick succession to put India under the pump. But Jemimah (56*) and Deepti Sharma (34*) batted well under pressure to post a challenging total of 162 runs on the board.

In response, it was the same script as the last game for Barbados, where they got all out for 66. Only two batters managed to cross the double-digit mark as they could only muster 62/8 in their stipulated 20 overs. Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets.

India will play the winner of the group game between England vs New Zealand in the semi-finals on Saturday (August 6).

