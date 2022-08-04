"Smashing those stumps down for fun" - Twitterati erupt as India's Renuka Singh returns with another 4-wicket haul in CWG 2022

Renuka Singh was the chief architect as India Women thrashed Barbados Women by 100 runs in a must-win game on Wednesday (August 3) in Birmingham to book a semi-finals berth at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).
The ace seamer produced another spectacular spell to break the backbone of Barbados batting from where they never recovered.
Renuka dismissed the dangerous Deandra Dottin for a duck in the first over of the run chase. Losing Dottin cheaply, Barbados would've wanted their skipper Hayley Matthews to bat till the end. However, she holed out to Shafali Verma off Renuka while trying to clear the in-field.
The right-arm pacer knocked over Kycia Knight and Aaliyah Alleyne in her third over to reduce the opponents to 19/4. Renuka came close to picking up her fifth wicket in the last over of her spell but ended up with figures of 4/10. Barbados eventually managed a mere 62/8 in their 20 overs and bowed out of the multi-nation event.
This is her second four-wicket haul in the competition after her exploits against Australia Women, where she bagged 4/18 in the tournament opener. Renuka Singh is currently the highest wicket-taker in the competition with nine scalps under her belt.
Fans were certainly delighted with how Renuka has fared with the ball so far in the Commonwealth Games. Here are some of the reactions:
India beat Barbados to book a semi-final berth
Asked to bat first, India posted 162/4 in their 20 overs. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues rescued the Women in Blue after they lost Smriti Mandhana early.
Barbados bounced back with three wickets in quick succession to put India under the pump. But Jemimah (56*) and Deepti Sharma (34*) batted well under pressure to post a challenging total of 162 runs on the board.
In response, it was the same script as the last game for Barbados, where they got all out for 66. Only two batters managed to cross the double-digit mark as they could only muster 62/8 in their stipulated 20 overs. Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets.
India will play the winner of the group game between England vs New Zealand in the semi-finals on Saturday (August 6).