"Smashing those stumps down for fun" - Twitterati erupt as India's Renuka Singh returns with another 4-wicket haul in CWG 2022

Renuka Singh picked up her second four-wicket haul in Commonwealth Games 2022. (Credit: Twitter)
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 04, 2022 02:01 AM IST

Renuka Singh was the chief architect as India Women thrashed Barbados Women by 100 runs in a must-win game on Wednesday (August 3) in Birmingham to book a semi-finals berth at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).

The ace seamer produced another spectacular spell to break the backbone of Barbados batting from where they never recovered.

Renuka dismissed the dangerous Deandra Dottin for a duck in the first over of the run chase. Losing Dottin cheaply, Barbados would've wanted their skipper Hayley Matthews to bat till the end. However, she holed out to Shafali Verma off Renuka while trying to clear the in-field.

The right-arm pacer knocked over Kycia Knight and Aaliyah Alleyne in her third over to reduce the opponents to 19/4. Renuka came close to picking up her fifth wicket in the last over of her spell but ended up with figures of 4/10. Barbados eventually managed a mere 62/8 in their 20 overs and bowed out of the multi-nation event.

This is her second four-wicket haul in the competition after her exploits against Australia Women, where she bagged 4/18 in the tournament opener. Renuka Singh is currently the highest wicket-taker in the competition with nine scalps under her belt.

Fans were certainly delighted with how Renuka has fared with the ball so far in the Commonwealth Games. Here are some of the reactions:

Renuka Singh Thakur in Commonwealth Games:4-0-18-4 Vs Australia4-1-20-1 Vs Pakistan 4-0-10-4 Vs Barbados - The brute force known as Renuka! https://t.co/ZnPX2p0ruW
‘Pahari flavours’ now turning into True INDAIN flavours 🇮🇳 — Courtesy Renuka Singh Thakur. #GoGirlsinblue
What a spell by Renuka Singh Thakur - 4-0-10-4. She's been absolute fire in this Commonwealth Games. First game against Australia and now against Barbados. https://t.co/tBWfdJvq2G
Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Tahila McGrath, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews. Renuka Thakur has made a habit of taking wickets of big names. #CommonwealthGames #CommonwealthGames2022
#INDvBAR #BARvIND #CWG22#CommonwealthGames2022Queen of Powerplay -4 wickets vs Australia4 wickets vs Barbados Warrior Renuka Singh Thakur : https://t.co/BfByKiMBAi
Alexa, please play Renuka Singh Thakur.Alexa: Sorry, Renuka is unplayable 😭😭🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️ Are Thakur ji kaaha the aap itna time #CommonwealthGames #CricketTwitter
Renuka Singh Thakur 🙌🥊It’s raining wickets in Birmingham and it’s actually raining here in Pune!@sunandanlele @WomensCricZone #B2022
Renuka Thakur single handedly broke the spine of Barbados' chase. ❤️🇮🇳 #CWG2022 #INDvBRB #Cheer4India #CricketTwitter #CommonwealthGames2022
It’s Renuka Singh Thakur’s world.#CWG2022 #INDvBAR https://t.co/oxhOgKOflT
@BCCIWomen #CommonwealthGames#CWG2022 #INDvBARRenuka Singh Thakur Renuka mam be like: https://t.co/EoigE38RZW
Okay, now that her overs are done, send Renuka out of the ground, bubble wrap her, and keep her in a safe place. Don't even let the air touch her. We need her fit and fine in the semis 😭#CWG2022
What a bowler! What a bloody amazing bowler! Renuka Singh Thakur, you can do no wrong! Smashing those stumps down for fun! #BARvIND #CWG2022
@BCCIWomen Jabardast Bowling Renuka Thakur 😍 Ham Gold Jeetege❤️
@BCCIWomen Renuka Mam - WE LOVE you 🥰🥰🥰#CommonwealthGames#CWG2022 #INDvBARRenuka Singh Thakur #Barbados Women Players are like: https://t.co/kPx04hA58p
What a bowling effort this from Renuka Thakur! 🔥 💪
Undisputed queen sitting at top the table comfortably 👸👑#Renukathakur #INDvBAR https://t.co/10DcO2Ax6m

India beat Barbados to book a semi-final berth

Asked to bat first, India posted 162/4 in their 20 overs. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues rescued the Women in Blue after they lost Smriti Mandhana early.

Barbados bounced back with three wickets in quick succession to put India under the pump. But Jemimah (56*) and Deepti Sharma (34*) batted well under pressure to post a challenging total of 162 runs on the board.

A fantastic victory for #TeamIndia.They win by 100 runs and advance into the semi-finals at the #CWG2022 👏👏Scorecard - bit.ly/CWG2022-INDvBAR #INDvBAR #B2022 https://t.co/uH6u7psVmG
In response, it was the same script as the last game for Barbados, where they got all out for 66. Only two batters managed to cross the double-digit mark as they could only muster 62/8 in their stipulated 20 overs. Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets.

India will play the winner of the group game between England vs New Zealand in the semi-finals on Saturday (August 6).

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

