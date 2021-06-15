"Smooth run-up and nice momentum" - Wasim Akram impressed by bowling action of Kevin Pietersen's son 

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram heaped praise on the bowling action of ex-England cricketer Kevin Pietersen’s son.

On Tuesday, Pietersen shared a video on Twitter of his son bowling in a match. The former England batsman tagged fast bowling legends Dale Steyn, Wasim Akram and Darren Gough in the video and asked for feedback.

“How’s my little man's action here, @DaleSteyn62 , @wasimakramlive , @DGoughie ? 'Top of off," wrote Pietersen along with the video.

Akram responded to Pietersen, saying the Englishman's son could be one to watch out for in the future.

“Smooth runup and nice momentum built all the way through. Could be a serious talent as he matures, Kev. Will keep an eye out for him.”

Kevin Pietersen blames franchise T20 cricket for England’s Test batting woes

In the wake of England’s embarrassing loss to New Zealand in the Edgbaston Test, Kevin Pietersen blamed franchise T20 leagues for the team's batting woes.

England were dismissed for 122 in their second innings, with Ollie Pope and Mark Wood the only players to cross the 20-run mark. New Zealand chased down the target with ease to register their first Test series win in England since 1999.

Taking to Twitter, Pietersen highlighted the huge gulf between county and international cricket.

“Since the franchise T20($$$$$$) started, hardly any of cricket's GREATS have played full seasons of County Cricket. HUGE gap between County & International cricket, hence the Test match batting woes!”

Apart from Pietersen, former captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan also lashed out at England’s batting unit for their abysmal performance.

England had previously been thrashed 3-1 by India on the road.

