Smriti Mandhana climbs to 5th position in latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batters

Smriti Mandhana is now in the top 5 of the ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batters
Smriti Mandhana is now in the top 5 of the ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batters
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Feb 08, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana has jumped two spots to attain the fifth position in the latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batters. The left-handed batter has overtaken South Africa's Lizelle Lee and England's Tammy Beaumont in the updated batting charts.

Interestingly, Mandhana has not played an ODI match since September 2021. Her last ODI game came against Australia Women on September 26, where she scored 22 runs off 25 deliveries.

Even Lizelle Lee has not played ODI cricket since September 2021.

Tammy Beaumont, meanwhile, recently played three ODI matches against Australia Women, aggregating 59 runs. She lost her wicket in single digits in the first two ODIs, but registered a half-century in the final one-dayer.

Beaumont has slipped to number seven in the rankings with 696 rating points to her name. Mandhana has 14 points more than Beaumont, while Lizelle Lee is placed between the two with 702 rating points.

#India's top-order batter #SmritiMandhana (@mandhana_smriti) has risen two places, to fifth, while captain #MithaliRaj (@M_Raj03) continues to hold on to her second position in the latest Women's ODI Player Rankings for Batters released on Tuesday. https://t.co/DrycVxNOdJ

There were no changes in the top four of the rankings. Alyssa Healy continues to be the world number ODI batter, while Mithali Raj, Beth Mooney and Amy Satterthwaite are right behind her.

Smriti Mandhana rises but Deepti Sharma and Poonam Raut fall in ICC Women's ODI Rankings

Amy Jones has overtaken both Poonam Raut and Deepti Sharma in the batters' rankings
Amy Jones has overtaken both Poonam Raut and Deepti Sharma in the batters' rankings

England's wicket-keeper batter Amy Jones, meanwhile, has entered the top 20 of the latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings. Jones scored 44 runs in the first two matches of the series against Australia Women.

NO BALL or NOT a NO BALL!❗️Tahlia McGrath doesn't take long to get her first wicket of the match as Amy Jones departs for 16.Sophia Dunkley is in now.ENG: 74/4 (20)#Ashes #AUSvENG https://t.co/0nYCX82Ync

The 28-year-old's recent batting performances helped her overtake India's Poonam Raut and Deepti Sharma to attain the 19th ranking. Besides, Australia's Ellyse Perry has climbed three spots to grab the 11th position after scoring 71 runs in three ODIs against England.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
