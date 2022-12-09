"Smriti Mandhana is due some big runs" - Lisa Sthalekar

Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar feels that Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana could be an X-factor for the hosts in their upcoming T20I series against world champions Australia. Mandhana's scores of late have been inconsistent and Sthalekar reckons she could score big against the Aussies.

The former cricketer also spoke about Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been prolific for India at No. 3. The hosts will depend heavily on both Mandhana and Rodrigues to help them get to a competitive total.

Previewing the T20I series between India Women and Australia Women for Cricbuzz, here's what Lisa Sthalekar had to say:

"Jemimah Rodrigues has worked really hard to get back into the team and will have a good tournament. But I feel Smriti Mandhana is due some big runs and I expect the elegant left-hander to trouble the Australian bowlers."

Lisa Sthalekar names Alyssa Healy as Australia's X factor

With Meg Lanning having taken an indefinite break from cricket, Australia have named Alyssa Healy as their new skipper for the series against India. The opener has been one of the best batters in the world, but is going through a rough patch at the moment.

However, Lisa Sthalekar feels the Australian captain has the ability to turn a corner and get back to her best. On this, she stated:

"The X factor from Australia I feel will be Alyssa Healy. Whenever there is a need for her to lift, she does it and this is a great opportunity for her to get her team off to a great start."

The first T20I of the five-match series between the two sides will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday.

India's Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol.

