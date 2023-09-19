Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur rise in latest ICC Women’s ODI rankings

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana climbed one spot each in the latest ICC Women’s ODI rankings released on Tuesday, September 19. The changes were as a result of South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt dropping three spots to seventh.

Mandhana (708 ratings) has climbed to fourth, while Kaur (694) rose to sixth in the latest rankings ahead of the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The duo was last seen in action during the three-match ODI series in Bangladesh. In the series, Mandhana and Kaur amassed 106 and 71 runs, respectively, with one half-century apiece.

Similarly, Shafali Verma improved two spots to 42nd. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gaikwad, respectively, retained their ninth and 10th posts in the bowler’s rankings. Deepti, in particular, also retained her seventh place in the top-10 list of all-rounders.

Among other international players, England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt extended her gap at the top with 807 ratings among batters following her 66-ball century against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s Championship. She scored 120 off 74 balls, including 18 fours and one six. Australia’s Beth Mooney is placed second with 751 points.

Another England player Sarah Glenn rose 12 places to 52nd among bowlers following her five-wicket haul in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women to be next seen in action in Asian Games

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will next be seen in action at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The T20 women's cricket event at the continental games is scheduled to be played from September 19 to 25.

For the uninitiated, India Women have already qualified for the quarterfinals of the multi-national event owing to their T20I rankings (fourth). They will be next in action on Thursday, September 21.

Team India (Senior Women) squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy.

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar