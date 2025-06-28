Smriti Mandhana smashes maiden ton as India Women post 210-5 in 1st INDW vs ENGW T20I

Indian opening batter Smriti Mandhana struck her maiden T20I hundred against England at Trent Bridge on Saturday, June 28. The southpaw got to the mark off 51 balls with a boundary off Lauren Bell in the 16th over of the innings. She became only the second Indian batter to register a T20I hundred, after Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 103 against New Zealand in the 2018 T20 World Cup.

The 28-year-old was India's stand-in captain for the match after Kaur was ruled out as a precautionary measure. She sustained a head injury during the T20 warm-up match against the ECB Select XI.

Watch the video of Mandhana reaching the landmark here.

Mandhana put on 77 runs and 94 runs for the first and second wickets with Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol, respectively. They laid the foundation for a big score in the opening T20I of the series.

Smriti Mandhana shines as India post 210/5 in 20 overs against England at Trent Bridge

Smriti Mandhana made the most of the excellent batting conditions on offer at Trent Bridge after home skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and elected to field first. The southpaw made 112 off 62 balls with 15 fours and three sixes to help the Women in Blue reach 210/5 after 20 overs.

Harleen Deol gave good support to the stand-in captain, making 43 off 23 balls. England clawed their way back into the match in the later stages of the innings, with some late strikes. Lauren Bell was the pick of the England bowlers, claiming figures of 3/27 in four overs.

India are scheduled to play four more T20Is, the second of which will take place at Bristol on Tuesday, July 1. Following the series, both teams will square off in a three-match ODI series, starting in Southampton on July 16.

