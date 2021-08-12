Smriti Mandhana withdraws from Women's Hundred 2021 for personal reasons

Southern Brave batswoman Smriti Mandhana has withdrawn from the rest of the Women's Hundred 2021 competition for personal reasons. Mandhana has decided to return home early to see her family before joining the Indian squad for the Australian tour.

ESPNCricinfo reported today that Smriti Mandhana will miss Southern Brave's last group match and the Women's Hundred 2021 Final.

"Smriti Mandhana will miss Southern Brave's next two matches, including the final. She will be heading home to see her family ahead of India's tour of Australia," ESPNCricinfo tweeted.

Smriti Mandhana has played a vital role in Southern Brave's success in Women's Hundred 2021. She has featured in all seven matches that the club has played so far in the competition.

The Indian batswoman has aggregated 167 runs in seven innings at an average of 27.83. Smriti registered her best score of 78 in her last match against the Welsh Fire. Her half-century helped the Southern Brave defeat their opponents by 39 runs and cement their top position in the standings.

Smriti Mandhana was adjudged the Player of the Match for her excellent performance. She smashed seven fours and three sixes in her last knock of the Women's Hundred 2021.

Smriti Mandhana will soon leave for Australia along with the Indian women's cricket team

Smriti Mandhana will hold the key to India's success on the Australian tour

Smriti Mandhana performed exceptionally well with the willow during her long stay in the United Kingdom. First, she shone for the Indian women's cricket team in the matches against the England Women.

She carried her form to Women's Hundred 2021 and played her part in Southern Brave's journey to the final. Mandhana will now be in action Down Under when she dons the Indian jersey to play against Australia Women.

A training camp for Indian women's cricketers started two days ago in Bengaluru ahead of the Australian tour. Mandhana will likely join the camp after spending some time with her family.

