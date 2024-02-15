"So the third-highest run-getter for India in the series is left out" - Fans react to Axar Patel being dropped for the 3rd Test against England

Team India made a brave selection call by dropping Axar Patel for the all-important third Test against England in Rajkot.

With Ravindra Jadeja fit again and Kuldeep Yadav performing admirably in the second Test, it had to be a two-way race for one spot between Axar and the second seamer. The team management decided to pick Mohammed Siraj as the second seamer in the playing XI.

Despite being done to achieve the optimum team balance, Axar could feel hard done by as he is India's third leading run-scorer in the series. The all-rounder has scored 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and has looked among the most comfortable against the English spinners.

However, his bowling hasn't been as effective, with only five wickets in the two Tests at an average of 41.20.

Ironically, despite being a bowling all-rounder, Axar's batting has come up leaps and bounds since the beginning of last year, while his bowling has tapered off in Tests.

The 30-year-old has picked up only eight wickets in his last six Tests at a dismal average of almost 50. Yet, he has scored crucial runs for India in the lower order on challenging pitches, evidenced by a batting average of 57 in the same period.

Nevertheless, most fans on Twitter were outraged by Axar's dropping from the side and made their feelings known.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Team India make four changes for the third England Test

Expand Tweet

Team India made four changes to their playing XI from the previous outing for the third Test against England.

Apart from Jadeja coming in for Axar, India also had Mohammed Siraj return to the side to replace Mukesh Kumar. Meanwhile, the side also saw two debutants, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, being handed their Test, replacing Shreyas Iyer and KS Bharat.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the changes after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

"We're going to bat first. We've made some changes, made four changes. Some injuries and some guys coming back from the last game. Two debutants. Siraj and Jadeja are back. Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar miss out," said Rohit.

After suffering a shock defeat by 28 runs in the series opener at Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma's Men rebounded with a 106-run win at Visakhapatnam.

England already announced their playing XI for this game a day before, with pacer Mark Wood replacing off-spinner Shoaib Bashir as the lone change.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App