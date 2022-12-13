"Some of the key players are always missing, either they are injured or taking a break" - Mohammad Kaif 

Former batter Mohammad Kaif has shed light on the recurring injury and workload management culture in Team India at present. The think tank is battling an injury crisis at the moment and has introduced changes to the squads on a regular basis to test the team's bench strength, especially after the T20 World Cup 2021.

Team India were forced to play the most recent edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia without key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. The pair sustained serious injuries in the build-up to the tournament and will likely be seen next in 2023.

The Men in Blue are also sweating on the fitness of pacers Deepak Chahar and Mohammad Shami, leading to quite a depleted bowling unit for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

Opining that injuries have cost India a lot in recent times and winning the Test series against Bangladesh is absolutely critical, Kaif said during a media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network:

"India have to win these Tests against Bangladesh and then play well against Australia at home as well. It is a misfortune that India are unable to field their strongest XI in recent times."

Kaif continued:

"Some of the key players are always missing, either they are injured or taking a break. Bumrah's injury in particular has placed us in a really tough spot. We lost the T20 WC, the Asia Cup and Bumrah was not there in either cases."

Ravaged by injuries to their premium pacers, Team India have a pace bowling quartet of Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Sain, and Jaydev Unadkat for the Test series against Bangladesh.

"The physios and the trainers have to do a lot of work" - Mohammad Kaif

Several questions have been raised against the Indian team's medical team as well as the physios at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The trend of injuries has been concerning, to say the least, especially with someone like Deepak Chahar, who once again sustained an injury on the tour of Bangladesh after recently being ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Opining that trainers and physios have to be questioned over the increasing number of cases on the casualties table, Kaif said:

"The physios and the trainers have to do a lot of work. They have to be questioned as to what is going on? Why and how are so many players getting injured? The bowling attack against Bangladesh is not that strong, the batting is, however. India are not going to get rank-turners over there."

Kaif continued:

"Ashwin and Axar will come into the picture much later. In the first 2-3 days, the pacers will have to play a huge role. Siraj and Umesh are technically our third and fourth-choice pacers. Saini is coming after a pretty long time, I have no idea how he is going to perform. India may find it difficult to get all 20 wickets."

India face a slight conundrum when it comes to their team combination. The prospect of playing Shardul Thakur as a third seamer expands their pace bowling unit as well as strengthens the batting. However, playing a third spinner is also an equally tempting option.

Opining that Shardul will play over Jaydev Unadkat should the team go with three seamers, Kaif said:

"I think Shardul will play as the third seamer, he can contribute with the bat as well. Unless there is an injury, which nowadays is quite common, I do not see Unadkat playing. I am happy for Unadkat because he got a call-up after a long time, he has done well in domestic cricket."

Unadkat's lone Test appearance came during the tour of South Africa in 2010. He has been among the top bowlers on the domestic circuit, even leading Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy title in the 2019-20 season.

The first Bangladesh-India Test will start on Wednesday, December 14, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

