"Some things deserve clarity" - Team India all-rounder rubbishes reports of leaving IPL franchise amid ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 27, 2025 20:40 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has rubbished reports of leaving the SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2026. The seam-bowling all-rounder issued a statement on his official X account, writing that he usually stayed away from such speculations but needed to clarify that he was not leaving the SunRisers.

Ad

According to India Today, Reddy was contemplating leaving the SunRisers ahead of the forthcoming season of the tournament. He reportedly wanted a well-defined batting role, which he didn't get in the 2025 edition.

The all-rounder played 13 matches in the edition and scored 182 runs. He also bowled only five overs in the season. Notably, the franchise had paid ₹6 crore to retain Reddy ahead of IPL 2025.

Clarifying the air after recent rumors, he wrote his official handle on X (formerly Twitter):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion. I’ll always stand by this team."
Ad

The 22-year-old had an outstanding season in IPL 2024 for the SunRisers, accumulating 303 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 142.92. His performance in the T20 tournament also prompted a call-up to the T20I side.

Shardul Thakur replaced Nitish Kumar Reddy in Team India's playing XI for 4th Test against England in Manchester

Shardul Thakur. (Image Credits: Getty)
Shardul Thakur. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Reddy's five-Test tour of England was cut short due to a knee injury sustained while working out in the gym. The Andhra Pradesh-born cricketer had featured in two Tests in Birmingham and Lord's. Although he couldn't contribute much with the bat, he took three wickets at Lord's.

Ad

With Reddy ruled out, India replaced him with Shardul Thakur in the XI for the decisive fourth Test in Manchester.

Notably, Reddy made his Test debut during the tour of Australia last year and finished the five-match series as the fourth-highest run-getter with 298 runs in five games. He also scored a century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications