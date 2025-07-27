"Some things deserve clarity" - Team India all-rounder rubbishes reports of leaving IPL franchise amid ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has rubbished reports of leaving the SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2026. The seam-bowling all-rounder issued a statement on his official X account, writing that he usually stayed away from such speculations but needed to clarify that he was not leaving the SunRisers.According to India Today, Reddy was contemplating leaving the SunRisers ahead of the forthcoming season of the tournament. He reportedly wanted a well-defined batting role, which he didn't get in the 2025 edition.The all-rounder played 13 matches in the edition and scored 182 runs. He also bowled only five overs in the season. Notably, the franchise had paid ₹6 crore to retain Reddy ahead of IPL 2025.Clarifying the air after recent rumors, he wrote his official handle on X (formerly Twitter):&quot;I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion. I’ll always stand by this team.&quot;The 22-year-old had an outstanding season in IPL 2024 for the SunRisers, accumulating 303 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 142.92. His performance in the T20 tournament also prompted a call-up to the T20I side.Shardul Thakur replaced Nitish Kumar Reddy in Team India's playing XI for 4th Test against England in ManchesterShardul Thakur. (Image Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Reddy's five-Test tour of England was cut short due to a knee injury sustained while working out in the gym. The Andhra Pradesh-born cricketer had featured in two Tests in Birmingham and Lord's. Although he couldn't contribute much with the bat, he took three wickets at Lord's.With Reddy ruled out, India replaced him with Shardul Thakur in the XI for the decisive fourth Test in Manchester.Notably, Reddy made his Test debut during the tour of Australia last year and finished the five-match series as the fourth-highest run-getter with 298 runs in five games. He also scored a century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).