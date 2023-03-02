"Somebody's getting fired tomorrow" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of the 3rd Test after Australia reaches a dominant position against India

The Australian bowlers continued to impress in the third Test as they bundled out India for 163 runs in the third innings on Day 2 (Thursday, March 2) in Indore. The visitors need 76 runs to win the Test and get off the mark in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which India currently leads 2-0.

The Aussies began the day with an overnight score of 156/4 with Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green at the crease. The duo successfully managed to see off the testing first hour against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Mohammed Siraj.

With 186/4 on the board at one stage, Australia looked on course to reach a solid first-innings total. However, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin combined to trigger a massive collapse, which saw the visiting team lose their last six wickets for just 11 runs. They took an 88-run lead after getting all-out for 197.

Team India's batters once again failed to perform in spin-friendly conditions. Nathan Lyon (8/50) dictated the terms with a sensational performance and put his side on top.

Cheteshwar Pujara (59 off 142 balls) waged a lone battle in tough batting conditions against rampaging Aussie bowlers and hit a fighting half-century. Shreyas Iyer (26) tried to counter-attack but could not last long. The hosts were skittled out for 163 and set a paltry target of 76 for the Australians.

Speaking after stumps on Day 2, Indian top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara said:

"75 might not be too many but there is still a chance. You need to do that on such pitches. If you just keep defending, there will be one ball which will hit your glove.

"You need to ensure you put away any loose delivery that is on offer. When Lyon was bowling around the stumps, his line changed a bit. I just wanted to rotate the strike. Wanted to hit it towards square-leg but it went to leg gully, brilliant catch from Steven Smith."

