“Somebody threw a ball inside, at Siraj” - When Rishabh Pant called out Headingley crowd during ENG vs IND 2021 series

The iconic Headingley in Leeds boasts one of the most vocal and raucous crowds in all of England. The venue has played host to some iconic matches, and Team India had a forgettable outing the last time they visited during the 2021 tour. The Men in Blue have been handed a tough draw as they are set to begin their 2025 tour at the very same ground.

Coming off a historic triumph at Lord's and a valuable 1-0 series lead, Team India expected a strong fightback from England in Headingley. The hosts lived up to their reputation by skittling out the Virat Kohli-led side for just 78 runs on Day 1, with the pacers running riot.

England piled further misery on India by posting a mammoth 432 in response, courtesy of the top three scoring fifties, along with Joe Root's ton. The hosts had easily gained the lead on the first day itself, finishing at 120-0 at Stumps in Headingley.

Trending

The Indian pacers had a frustrating outing, including Mohammed Siraj, who had bagged nine wickets in the Lord's triumph. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant went on to reveal after the day's play that the crowd had targeted the pacer by the boundary. A member in the stands reportedly threw a ball at Siraj while he was fielding by the ropes, an incident which left the then-skipper Virat Kohli fuming.

"I think, somebody threw a ball inside, at Siraj, so he [Kohli] was upset. You can say whatever you want to chant, but don't throw things at the fielders and all those things. It is not good for cricket, I guess," Pant had said during a press conference after Stumps on Day 1 at Headingley, Leeds (via ESPN Cricinfo)

Mohammed Siraj had also copped racial abuse during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. The pacer, playing his maiden series for India, was targeted by a section at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the fourth Test. The alleged members were escorted out of the venue by security personnel after the pacer brought the incident to the attention of the match officials.

Team India to face England in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20

Although their last outing at Headingley, Leeds, in 2021 ended in a heavy defeat by an innings and 76 runs, Team India do have fond memories of the venue as well. One of their most dominant overseas wins came at the venue during the 2002 tour, where they defeated the Nasser Hussain-led side by an innings and 46 runs to level the series.

Shubman Gill's journey as Test captain will begin at the iconic venue when India take on England in the 2025 tour series opener on Friday, June 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news