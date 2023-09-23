"Someone forgot to switch the Ac on" – David Warner after facing Mohali heat during IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Australian opener David Warner has shared the challenges of hot and humid weather in Mohali during the first ODI against India at the PCA Stadium on Friday, September 22.

The 36-year-old described how the weather was quite challenging for the Aussies after coming from South Africa, a relatively cold environment, where they played a five-match ODI series.

On Saturday (September 23), Warner shared a picture where he could be seen knocked down on the field during the opening game. He captioned the Instagram post:

“Someone forgot to switch the Ac on today though, really knocked me about.”

Replying to the post, his Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals wrote:

"The next match is INDORE, hope it's cooler there, Davey."

The conditions were so hot and humid that even India's Mohammed Shami had to leave the field after three overs.

With the bat, Warner top-scored for Australia, with 52 runs off 53 balls, including two boundaries and six fours. The left-handed batter shared a 94-run partnership with Steve Smith to recover the visitors from 4/1.

In 2023, Warner has amassed 281 runs in seven ODIs at an average of 40.14, including one ton and two half-centuries with the best score of 106 vs SA. In India, he has scored 466 runs in 10 ODIs at an average of 51.78, including three tons and five half-centuries. Overall, he has 1065 runs in 23 ODIs against the Men in Blue.

The senior batter would now look to continue his exploits with the bat in the upcoming two games ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

David Warner’s half-century in vain as India win by 5 wickets in 1st ODI

A clinical bowling performance from Mohammed Shami followed by a complete batting display helped KL Rahul and Co. win the first ODI by five wickets to go 1-0 ahead in the series.

Batting first, Australia scored 276 in 50 overs, courtesy of David Warner’s half-century. Mohammed Shami starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 51/5.

In response, Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 off 77), Shubman Gill (74 off 63), captain KL Rahul (58* off 63) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 49) registered half-centuries as India won by five wickets with eight balls to spare.

Shreyas Iyer (3 off 8) and Ishan Kishan (18 off 26), though, once again flopped in the middle.

Adam Zampa emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Australia, returning with figures of 2/57.

With the win, India also became the No.1 ranked side across formats. They dethroned Pakistan for the pole position in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

The two teams will next face off in the second ODI in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

