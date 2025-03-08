"Someone we don't speak highly about" - Gautam Gambhir's huge praise for Team India star amid 2025 Champions Trophy

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has showered immense praise on veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The 36-year-old has delivered for India over the years and has proven his value once again in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy.

Jadeja has played in all four matches so far, taking four wickets at an average of 38.25 and an economy rate of 4.78. On Saturday, March 8, the official Instagram account of the ICC posted a video in which India's coach Gambhir praised the veteran for his all-round contributions to the game. The 43-year-old said:

“I’ve always felt that he’s always gone under the radar. I think he’s someone we don't speak highly about. See what he’s done for Indian cricket, be it the Test format, be it a T20 format or in 50 over format. I think he’s very important to Indian cricket and what he’s done not just with the bat or ball, in the field as well.”

“He’s, I think one of the top all-rounders going around in the world cricket. We, in the dressing room, know the value of Ravindra Jadeja. We feel that, I think, the importance of Ravindra Jadeja is what it is in the dressing room, not what happens outside the dressing room,” he added.

Jadeja will be back in action when India face New Zealand in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

A look at Ravindra Jadeja's record in international cricket

Ravindra Jadeja made his ODI debut for India against Sri Lanka in 2009 and has played 203 matches in the format. The Saurashtra all-rounder has scored 2,797 runs at an average of 32.52, including 13 fifties, and has taken 230 wickets, with two five-wicket hauls to his name.

The 36-year-old has also played in 80 Tests, amassing 3,370 runs at an average of 34.74, including 22 fifties and four centuries, while also taking 323 wickets, with 15 five-wicket hauls.

Meanwhile, he retired from T20Is after India’s victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, having featured in 74 matches, scored 515 runs, and taken 54 wickets.

