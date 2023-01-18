"Someone tell him he can play till the end" - Fans frustrated after Rohit Sharma fails to make the most of a solid start yet again

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma lost his wicket in a frustrating fashion after building a solid foundation in the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18. The opening batter was dismissed for 34 runs off 38 deliveries at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, prolonging his wait for a three-figure knock.

Rohit won the toss and decided to bat first. He, along with Shubman Gill, got the hosts off to a solid start yet again. The duo dealt with only boundaries in the first six overs, with the first change in strike off the bat coming after 37 deliveries.

The skipper looked in good touch, timing the ball well and finding the gaps too with precision. He was the aggressor in the partnership, with a strike rate hovering around 100, while his partner anchored the other end.

Rohit hoped to continue his attack on the rather inexperienced New Zealand bowling unit, but he went one step too far, losing his wicket and failing to convert his well-compiled start.

He looked to take on Blair Tickner off the very first delivery of the 13th over. Pitched full and in the slot, Rohit did not time it well by any means and could only connect with the toe end of the bat, leading to a spliced shot straight up in the air. The shot gathered height, but the distance was far from ideal as Daryl Mitchell took a simple catch at mid-on.

Fans were not pleased with the way in which the opening batter threw his start away, especially on conditions that are good for batting. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Sumit 💙 @75centurywhexnn This is not the Rohit Sharma I knew This is not the Rohit Sharma I knew 😶

hitendra @CricketMechanic #RohitSharma𓃵 only 30-40 dont work to be in team. past laurels should not matter much when bench strength is increasing in india #RohitSharma𓃵 only 30-40 dont work to be in team. past laurels should not matter much when bench strength is increasing in india

Uday45 @uday_45_ @AvengerReturns @ImRo45 Why he looks in hurry everytime, only trying to play shots no strike rotation @AvengerReturns @ImRo45 Why he looks in hurry everytime, only trying to play shots no strike rotation

Kishan (Jai Shree Ram)🚩🇮🇳🕉️ @krrish_aaryan #RohitSharma𓃵 #INDvsNZ

Proving his haters right again and again. He's giving up so easily. I think we all cannot see our old feary Rohit again. Hurts but need to gobble this fact. He's over. With that my interest to watch cricket is over too.

Hurts to see Proving his haters right again and again. He's giving up so easily. I think we all cannot see our old feary Rohit again. Hurts but need to gobble this fact. He's over.With that my interest to watch cricket is over too.Hurts to see @ImRo45 fade #RohitSharma𓃵 #INDvsNZProving his haters right again and again. He's giving up so easily. I think we all cannot see our old feary Rohit again. Hurts but need to gobble this fact. He's over. 😣 With that my interest to watch cricket is over too. Hurts to see @ImRo45 fade https://t.co/pjjxvpuoxO

Vedant Saxena @Vedant_thereal No one’s going to talk about inconsistent Rohit Sharma now? Turning out to be liability. #INDvsNZ No one’s going to talk about inconsistent Rohit Sharma now? Turning out to be liability. #INDvsNZ

SandeshNarayan🐋 @SandeshWrites

#INDvsNZ Is Rohit sharma a reckless player? Doesn't seem to build a long innings in the last few gets a start and then squanders.. Is Rohit sharma a reckless player? Doesn't seem to build a long innings in the last few gets a start and then squanders.. #INDvsNZ

Mridul krishna 🦁 @mridulkrishna77 Big score is around for Rohit Sharma and it’s irritating see him throw wicket after a good start Big score is around for Rohit Sharma and it’s irritating see him throw wicket after a good start

Varun @varun__svr



#INDvsNZ #RohitSharma Why does Rohit always throw away his wicket after giving great starts.. 🥹 damn it.. this is odi.. someone tell he can play till the end.. Why does Rohit always throw away his wicket after giving great starts.. 🥹 damn it.. this is odi.. someone tell he can play till the end.. #INDvsNZ #RohitSharma

Nishant Poonia | 🇮🇳 @nishanttweets18



#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsNZ #RohitSharma𓃵 #KingKohli Being Rohit Sharma is very hard these days, first you got off to a good start and then you got out and while walking back a roar from crowd to see the King walking out to bat. Being Rohit Sharma is very hard these days, first you got off to a good start and then you got out and while walking back a roar from crowd to see the King walking out to bat.#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsNZ #RohitSharma𓃵 #KingKohli

M. @IconicKohIi Rohit sharma just can't play outside PP

He doesn't know how to rotate strike, doesn't know how to find gap, just slogs in PP and gets out. Finished player Rohit sharma just can't play outside PPHe doesn't know how to rotate strike, doesn't know how to find gap, just slogs in PP and gets out. Finished player

Neelabh Pratap Singh🇮🇳 @authorneelabh @CricCrazyJohns Shouldn't we start asking questions to Rohit Sharma the same way we were asking Virat when he wasn't scoring runs? @CricCrazyJohns Shouldn't we start asking questions to Rohit Sharma the same way we were asking Virat when he wasn't scoring runs?

Team India lose both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the space of three overs

Rohit Sharma's departure brought the arrival of the in-form Virat Kohli out in the middle. The former skipper stamped his arrival with a solid boundary but was undone by a sharp delivery from Mitchell Santner. Kohli was bowled for just eight runs off 10 deliveries.

As things stand, the Men in Blue are poised at 95-2 after 17 overs. Former U-19 World Cup players Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan share the crease, tackling the finger-spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell.

Is a big score around the corner for the Indian captain?

