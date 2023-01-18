Why are KL Rahul and Umran Malik not playing today's IND vs NZ 1st ODI?

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and pacer Umran Malik were notable absentees in India's playing XI for the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18. Team India are slated to play three ODIs against the No.1-ranked ODI team led by Tom Latham to continue their three-month-long home season.

Rahul was not included in the squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. His omission came after he requested leave due to family commitments. Reports suggest that he is set to tie the knot with Athiya Shetty on January 23. The cricketer's residence has reportedly been decorated to mark the upcoming nuptials.

The wicket-keeper batter is likely to be Team India's primary wicketkeeper and will continue to reprise his role at No. 5 moving forward. With the rise of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, opening alongside Rohit Sharma is not a feasible option.

Here is what Rohit had to say regarding the changes after winning the toss at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The skipper said:

"KL and Axar are missing for personal reasons and Shreyas is out because of injury. Three changes from the last game - Hardik is back, Shardul is back and both Surya and Ishan are playing."

Rahul played the entirety of the tour of Bangladesh, where he even led the side in the two-match Test series. He also played the ODI series against Sri Lanka after missing out on the T20I series that kickstarted the Men in Blue's home season.

Why is Umran Malik not playing today's IND vs NZ 1st ODI?

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer had a prolific series against Sri Lanka, where he played two out of the three matches. He claimed five wickets across two contests against the Dasun Shanaka-led side and controlled the middle overs with the spinners due to his innate wicket-taking ability.

However, playing the pace trio of Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammad Shami, as well as spinner Kuldeep Yadav, restricts India's batting depth. As a result, the speedster had to pave the way for the inclusion of Shardul Thakur. Washington Sundar, meanwhile, came in place of Axar Patel in a straight swap.

Team India, once again, have made a bright start to the proceedings. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have looked in imperious touch, bringing up their 50-run stand in the ninth over and looking relatively unbothered against a depleted New Zealand bowling unit.

Who will win the first ODI between the two sides? Let us know what you think.

