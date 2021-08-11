"Someone who would cry looking at Suryavanshi movies" - Dinesh Karthik reveals a few secrets about Rohit Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has interviewed Rohit Sharma for Sky Sports ahead of the Lord's Test. The interview will air on Thursday, during the first day of the second Test match of the series.

In the video shared on his Instagram handle, Karthik reveals that Rohit Sharma used to be a different person before he married Ritika Sajdeh. He also pulled Sharma's leg by saying that the star opener used to cry watching emotional scenes in movies like 'Sooryavansham'.

An excited Dinesh Karthik shared a preview of the conversation between him and Rohit Sharma with fans on his official Instagram handle. He posted a couple of photos of the duo from the past along with a small clip and captioned it:

"From playing together to giving and taking interviews, we've come a long way Sham! 😉💙 P.S. Sorry for revealing all those secrets about you."

Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik share a cordial relationship and have been good friends since their playing days together for India. Dinesh Karthik was the batsman at the non-striker's end when Rohit Sharma played his first ball in an international for India.

Rohit Sharma will step back in action for India on Thursday when they face the English team in the second Test at the iconic Lord's cricket ground. Dinesh Karthik will be on commentary duty for the game on Sky Sports.

Bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur ruled out of the Lord's Test

A hamstring issue has ruled Shardul Thakur out of the Lord's Test. The Indian team management now have the option to slot in either Ravichandran Ashwin or Ishant Sharma in Thakur's place for the second Test.

Ashwin has been in fabulous form in recent times. He also performed well for Surrey in a county match last month. Ishant Sharma also has a good record at Lord's as he starred with a seven-wicket haul in India's famous victory at the stadium in 2014.

Virat Kohli (in Press) said "Shardul Thakur should be available for the third test, he is missing the second Test due to Hamstring". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 11, 2021

