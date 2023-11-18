"Somethings gives you smile and satisfaction"- Irfan Pathan reminisces his X post following India's crushing loss in semis of 2022 T20 World Cup

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently reminisced about one of his tweets from the 2022 T20 World Cup. He posted it after Team India's crushing 10-wicket loss against England in the semi-final. Rohit Sharma-led side was completely outclassed by the eventual champions, England, in all departments in that contest.

Several pundits and fans were highly critical of the team's timid performance in the knockout game. Irfan Pathan took to X (formerly Twitter) and gave a few suggestions to improve the team's performance moving forward after that contest.

Irfan felt that at least one of the opening batters needed to bat freely at the top of the order. In the bowling department, he opined that the team needed a wrist spinner and a tear-away pacer for picking up wickets at different stages in a match. Pathan also wrote that changing the captain would not solve the problem, but altering the approach would.

He wrote:

"Indian cricket going forward 1) Openers playing freely, At least one of them. 2) Wrist spinner (wicket taker ) is must. 3) Tear away fast bowler. 4) please don’t think changing captaincy will give us changed result. It’s the approach what needs to change."

Irfan Pathan recollected this post from the past today (November 18) and expressed satisfaction as most things came to fruition a year later. His latest post on X read:

"Sometimes when you look back and somethings gives you smile and satisfaction. This tweet is one of them."

India and Australia will face off in the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday

Team India, will square off against Australia in the summit clash of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday, November 19 as the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here are the squads of both teams:

Team India squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

