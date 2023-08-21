"Sometimes you do get frustrated, even if you have to prove yourself after 90 Tests" - Cheteshwar Pujara on being dropped from Test side

Veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara expressed his frustrations at having to prove himself repeatedly despite playing over 100 Tests for India. The No.3 batter was dropped from the Indian squad for the tour of the West Indies owing to indifferent form over the last few years.

In a bid to make a comeback, the 35-year-old played for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy last month. He scored 185 runs in four innings at an average of 46.25 but endured twin failures in the grand finale against the South Zone.

Speaking on the Final Word podcast, Cheteshwar Pujara admitted being frustrated at having to redeem himself despite playing successfully for so long.

"There have been ups and downs in the last few years and it tests you as a player because having played say more than 90 Test matches, when I got dropped, I still had to prove myself, I still had to prove that I belonged there. Its a different type of challenge. Sometimes you do get frustrated, even if you have to prove yourself after 90 Tests and five-six thousand, whatever number of runs I had scored, its not easy," Pujara said.

"Sometimes it plays around with your ego. Having been successful at the international level for so many years, there are still doubts - are you're good enough. And if you have to prove yourself again and again, [you wonder] whether it is worth it," he added.

Despite a return to the Test squad looking unlikely for the champion batter, he remains confident of making his way back.

"I keep telling myself that I know I belong there. I know that the kind of contributions I have made to Indian cricket, I still have a lot to contribute. I was given an interesting stat some time ago where I was told that whenever I have scored more than 70 or 80 runs for the Indian team, it is about 80% of the times India have gone on to win or we haven't lost that particular Test match. So I know if I score runs for the Indian team, most times we are on the winning side," Cheteshwar Pujara stated.

Pujara boasts an impressive Test record, averaging 43.60 in 103 matches with 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He has often been a thorn in the Australian side, playing vital roles in India's series victories Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

However, the 35-year-old has scored just 181 runs in five Tests this year at an average of 25.85, with no centuries. Since 2020, Cheteshwar Pujara has a dismal average of 29.69 in 28 Tests, with just a lone century to his name against Bangladesh.

"It always helps me get back into the team" - Cheteshwar Pujara on his Sussex stint

Cheteshwar Pujara has been in red-hot form for Sussex at the county championship.

Cheteshwar Pujara expressed his content in playing County cricket in England to be noticed back home and return to the Indian Test side.

Playing for Sussex in the County Championship Division Two, the right-hander has been in scintillating form, scoring 545 runs in six matches at an average of 68.12, with three centuries.

"I enjoy playing cricket for Sussex, so when I score runs here, it gets noticed back home. That is not the reason why I play for Sussex. I play for Sussex because I enjoy playing cricket here. But the amount of runs I score here or in domestic cricket back home, it always helps me get back into the team," Pujara said.

However, Pujara asserted that his focus remains on the team's success and not worry about securing a place on the side.

"In my cricketing career, I have been put under pressure so many times where I've lost my spot in the team. But you just try and play for the team. You don't try and play for your spot. I would keep it very simple because if you play for your spot, you're just another selfish cricketer who is just being there in the playing XI, playing for the spot but not contributing to the team," Pujara concluded.

Despite his recent struggles in the red-ball format for Team India, Cheteshwar Pujara boasts an impeccable first-class resume.

He has almost 20,000 runs in 254 first-class games at a 51.81 average, with a stunning 60 centuries.