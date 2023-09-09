"Sometimes an injury is a blessing in disguise" - Fans hail Marnus Labuschagne for another masterful knock of 124 in 2nd ODI against South Africa

Australian star batter Marnus Labuschagne continued his improbably miraculous run in ODIs with a scintillating century in the second match against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Saturday, September 9.

Following his exclusion from the Australian provisional World Cup squad, Labuschagne looked to be done and dusted to play in the showpiece event. However, injuries to several key players, including Steve Smith, meant that the 29-year-old was included in the Australian squad for the five-match series against the Proteas.

However, it appeared as though the classy right-hander would not have the opportunity to feature in the playing XI as he was warming the bench in the opening game. In an incredible turn of events, Labuschagne entered as the concussion substitute at No. 8 for all-rounder Cameron Green, who was struck on the left earpiece of his helmet by Kagiso Rabada.

With the side in complete disarray at 93-6 on a treacherous pitch, he scored a magnificent unbeaten 80 off 93 deliveries to steer the visitors to a three-wicket win.

If that knock already started murmurs about Labuschagne possibly making an eleventh-hour case to be in the Australian World Cup squad, they only grew louder after his century in the ongoing game.

He reached his second ODI century (both against South Africa) off just 80 deliveries before eventually getting dismissed for a 99-ball 124. The eye-pleasing knock included 19 boundaries and one maximum, propelling Australia to 393.

Coming into the series with an ODI batting average in the low 30s, Labuschagne's purple patch had fans on X (formerly Twitter) buzzing, with many wanting Australia to include the batter in the final World Cup squad.

Here are some of the best reactions:

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne led Australia's carnage in second ODI

The duo stunned the hosts with their incredible batting display.

Following their thrilling victory in the opening ODI, Australia were ruthless with the bat in the second match, scoring a mammoth 392/8 in their 50 overs.

Openers David Warner and Travis Head immediately took to the South African bowlers on a superb batting surface at Bloemfontein. The duo added 109 for the opening wicket in just 71 deliveries before Head was finally dismissed. In-form skipper Mitchell Marsh followed instantly for a golden duck, which brought Marnus Labuschagne to the crease.

Warner and Labuschagne put on a magical third-wicket partnership of 151 from 124 balls to completely demoralize the South Africans. While the southpaw notched up his 20th ODI ton, his partner brought up his second century.

Wicket-keeper Josh Inglis continued the carnage by scoring a valuable 37-ball 50 to ensure Australia reached a total of almost 400.

Despite being faced with an uphill task following the pounding with the ball, the Proteas can take solace from a couple of their previous miraculous run-chase against the Aussies in 50-over cricket. Their top two highest successful run-chases of 435 and 372 have come at the expense of the Australians at home.