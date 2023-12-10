Aakash Chopra recentlly expressed his dissent after Shivam Dube failed to make a cut in the 17-member squad for three T20Is against South Africa.

Chopra questioned how Dube couldn’t find a place in the squad fot South Africa T20Is despite warming the bench throughout the home T20I series against Australia.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that there should be proper communication between players and selectors regarding such decisions.

Aakash Chopra wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“Sometimes you wonder about selections and certain players. India picked Shivam Dubey for a 5-match T20i series vs Australia. Didn’t play him in a single match. Now, he doesn’t make it to the 17-member squad vs SA. How does one communicate this to a player?”

Shivam Dube played his last game for India at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. He amassed an unbeaten 25 in solitary innings and scalped one wicket against Afghanistan in the final.

Dube’s national comeback came after his brilliant performances for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 30-year-old amassed 418 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 158.33, including three half-centuries.

The left-handed batter recently amassed 190 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 129.25 for Mumbai in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The part-time medium pacer also scalped one wicket in the T20 tournament.

“Opportunity missed” – Zaheer Khan on Shivam Dube warming the bench during Australia T20I series

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan believed that the team management missed out on testing Shivam Dube during the home T20I series win over Australia. The cricketer-turned-commentator believed that the Men in Blue should’ve played him with just six T20Is left ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Zaheer recently told Cricbuzz:

“You look at Australia how they have gone about approaching this series. So, you [also] could’ve done that. Right now, knowing that Hardik is not fit, you want to look at those options."

"If they (things) don’t go as per plan, then this is the opportunity missed for sure because you had a chance," he added. "You won the series right now. You could have tried different players and if it means that one of your main players is sitting out, it doesn’t matter."

India are currently playing a three-match T20I series in South Africa. With washout on the cards in the opening game, the action will shift to St. George’s Park in Gqeberha for the second T20I, scheduled to be played on Thursday.

