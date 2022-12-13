“Sorry, he is not for international cricket”- Danish Kaneria on Mohammad Ali

Danish Kaneria has lashed out at Mohammad Ali’s dismal performance against England in the Multan Test. The former Pakistan player feels that the speedster lacks the qualities required to play international cricket.

The statement came as Ali returned wicketless in the must-win Test against the visitors. He had earlier picked up four wickets in the first Test, which England won by 74 runs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“3:35 – Mohammad Ali is not a Test bowler. You’ve to go ahead with somebody else. He doesn’t have the capability or aggression. He is good enough for the domestic circuit. Sorry, he is not for international cricket.”

The former spinner also questioned the team management on why they rested the injured Naseem Shah (shoulder niggle). He believes the pacer should have played the do-or-die game that Pakistan lost by 26 runs to surrender the series 0-2.

“14:45 – Why did you rest Naseem Shah? You could’ve played him with Faheem Ashraf. At least he could have done something. He could’ve scored runs as well. Mohammad Ali can’t bowl, bat or field. A complete waste. Very pathetic performance from the Pakistan team.”

It’s worth mentioning that Naseem picked up five wickets in the opening Test.

“Babar didn’t know where was his off stump” – Danish Kaneria

Kaneria also criticized Babar Azam for his dismissal against England in the fourth innings. He feels that the right-hander shouldn’t have left that ball, which hit the stumps.

For the uninitiated, Babar once again failed to deliver against England in the second innings, scoring one run off 10 balls. He had earlier scored only four runs in the Rawalpindi Test.

Kaneria said:

“2:21 – Babar didn’t know where was his off stump. He left the ball. It shows the quality of cricket.”

He believes the Men in Green are far from having the qualities required to compete in Test cricket.

“A lot of temperament and mental strength are required in Test cricket.”

Babar Azam and Co. will now look to play for pride in the upcoming Karachi Test, which starts on Saturday, December 17.

