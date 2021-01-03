Sourav Ganguly conscious and communicating verbally: Medical bulletin

Giving the latest update on Sourav Ganguly’s health, Woodlands Hospital's medical bulletin has informed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president is conscious and communicating verbally.

According to an ANI report, the medical bulletin also stated that Sourav Ganguly is ‘afebrile’ (not feverish), adding that doctors are constantly monitoring his health and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

Sourav Ganguly, one of India’s most successful captains, was hospitalized on Saturday afternoon after complaining of "chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while exercising in his home gym at around 11 am.

He was rushed to hospital following which an angioplasty was conducted on him. Sourav Ganguly was also tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative. As per the medical bulletin, his blood pressure and pulse is stable.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Woodlands Hospital on Saturday evening. Speaking to the media, shsaid:

"He (Sourav Ganguly) is fine now, he even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty.

"I did not have the idea that international sportspersons like him do not undergo check-ups. I asked Avishek Dalmiya to conduct medical check-ups of cricketers before games.”

Priority is to let Sourav Ganguly settle down: Doctor

Dr. Aftab Khan of Woodlands Hospital had informed reporters yesterday that Sourav Ganguly had undergone angioplasty, was stable, and will be monitored for 24 hours. Giving details on Sourav Ganguly’s condition, he said:

“There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated. As of now he is stable, we will have a meeting on Monday and then we will decide what needs to be done further, priority is to let him settle down after heart attack. He is risk-free and he is talking as well."

Social media went into a frenzy on Saturday afternoon as soon as the news of Ganguly being admitted to hospital broke out. Members of the cricket fraternity and fans took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

On Wednesday, the BCCI President had visited the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to discuss preparations for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Sourav Ganguly had a chat with Cricket Association of Bengal President Avishek Dalmiya and Bengal coach Arun Lal.