IND vs ENG 2021: "Cricket at its best...Nothing can beat a well-fought Test series" - Sourav Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, seems mighty impressed with the quality of cricket in the ongoing Test series between England and India.

After the close of play on Day 4 of the fourth Test, Dada tweeted that this is cricket at its best. He also, termed Test cricket 'the most skilful form of cricket'.

Sourav Ganguly also reminisced about how India fought back in Australia earlier this year to mark a historic series victory. In his tweet, he wrote:

"Cricket at its best..Nothing can beat a well fought test series..The one in Australia and now this one ..The most skilfull form of cricket ..@BCCI @ICC."

Cricket at its best..Nothing can beat a well fought test series..The one in Australia and now this one ..The most skilfull form of cricket ..@BCCI

@ICC — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 5, 2021

Earlier this year, India beat Australia Down Under for the second time in a row. This victory was even more special as it came in the absence of senior players. A young brigade, under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, rose up to the occasion. The team won the four-match series 2-1 after being bundled out for only 36 runs in the first innings of the first Test.

"Don't push him too much, Virat might walk in Oxford Street without a shirt" - Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly earlier attended a quiz show called KBC hosted by Amitabh Bachchan along with his former teammate Virender Sehwag. Speaking about his shirtless celebration on the Lord's balcony on this show, Ganguly said:

“My daughter once watched it and asked me why did I do it. I thought I have scored over 20,000 runs and so many cover drives, but everybody keeps talking about the Lord's balcony celebration."

In reply to Sourav Ganguly's anecdote, Amitabh Bachchan said:

“We should do this, we refrain ourselves from all these.”

To this, Sourav Ganguly wittily remarked that the legendary actor shouldn't challenge Virat Kohli to do this. He mentioned that the current Indian captain could be seen walking down Oxford Street without a shirt.

“Don't say too much, Virat Kohli can do anything on the ground. Don't push him too much, he might walk in Oxford Street without a shirt.”

As far as the ongoing fourth Test between England and India is concerned, the hosts need another 291 runs on the final day to win the game. India, meanwhile, need 10 more wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Edited by Diptanil Roy