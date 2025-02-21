Sourav Ganguly narrowly escapes accident, unhurt after collision on road: Reports

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly narrowly escaped a major accident on his way to Burdwan University, according to a report by India Today. Fortunately, he remained unhurt after the collision on the road.

Ad

The incident occurred on Thursday, February 20, when Sourav Ganguly's car was involved in a collision on the Durgapur Expressway in West Bengal. The former cricketer was on his way to attend an event when the incident took place.

As per the report, a lorry overtook Ganguly's convoy, forcing the driver to put on the brakes abruptly. As a result, the cars behind the former cricketers' vehicle collided with each other and one of them hit Ganguly's car as well.

Ad

Trending

Fortunately, Ganguly was unhurt and no one else was injured in the accident. However, a couple of cars in his convoy had minor damage. He had to wait for nearly ten minutes before he could continue on his way to Burdwan University. The former cricketer was set to attend a school function at the University.

The 52-year-old completed the event as per the plan despite the incident early on. He interacted with the students, discussed Indian cricket and shared some moments from the dressing room during his playing days.

Ad

Sourav Ganguly seen with the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) season

Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the Director of Cricket at JSW Sports in October 2024. He has also been involved with the Delhi Capitals Women's team in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Ahead of the WPL 2025 season, he also played a key role in helping build a potent squad during the auction, bringing in new and fresh talent. He has been seen in the dugout during Delhi's matches in the ongoing WPL season and is actively involved with the team.

The Delhi Capitals Women have played three matches so far and have won two games with one defeat. They are placed second on the table with four points. Their only loss of the season so far came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who are also at the top of the table with two wins from as many games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news