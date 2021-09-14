"The presence of such heavyweights in big-ticket events always helps" - Sourav Ganguly on MS Dhoni's appointment as a team mentor for T20 World Cup 

The appointment of MS. Dhoni as Team India's mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup has taken the cricket world by storm. The announcement even overshadowed Ravichandran Ashwin's return to white-ball cricket, as well as the surprising omissions of Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal from the squad.

While several fans are excited about the decision, many are curious to know what exactly Dhoni's role in the team will be. On being asked the same, BCCI president Saurav Ganguly told The Telegraph:

“It’s just to help the side in the World Cup. He has a good record in the T20 format for India and the Chennai Super Kings. There has been a lot of thought behind it. We discussed a lot and then decided to have him on board. We haven’t won an ICC trophy since 2013.”

The current BCCI president highlighted that Dhoni was chosen as a team mentor due to his vast knowledge and experience and to provide additional help to the side.

Ganguly also drew comparisons with Dhoni former Australian captain Steve Waugh's role during the 2019 Ashes series in England. The Aussies drew the series 2-2 and retained the Ashes in 2019. Ganguly told the Telegraph:

“Remember Australia had Steve Waugh in a similar role when they drew the Ashes 2-2 in England the last time. The presence of such heavyweights in big-ticket events always helps.”

Team India last won an ICC trophy back in 2013 when they lifted the Champions Trophy against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. They won the competition under the leadership of MS Dhoni, who remains the only captain to win all three major ICC tournaments – the Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, and the 50-over World Cup.

It will be interesting to see how he fares in the role of a mentor to the team. Team India find themselves in Group 2 of the Super 12's in the upcoming T20 World Cup. They will clash with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, the runner-up (Group A) from Round 1, and the winner (Group B) from Round 1.

