South Africa announce split coaches for white-ball and red-ball cricket

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have named different coaches for their red-ball and white-ball teams. The board have appointed Shukri Conrad as their Test team head coach, while Rob Walter will be in charge of the T20 and ODI teams.

The pair pipped their current interim coach Malibongwe Maketa, former West Indies director of cricket Richard Pybus, and Adi Birrel, who applied for the red-ball role only. Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener withdrew his name on Monday to focus on coaching T20 franchises only.

Shukri Conrad (red-ball) and Rob Walter (white-ball) have been revealed as the new Proteas head coaches

Both Conrad and Walker have worked extensively in South Africa's domestic circuit. He has served as the coach of the Lions and Cobras, winning four titles with two teams, including a first-class title. Conrad has been involved with South African cricket for a long time, notably being the Strength and Conditioning coach between 2009 and 2013.

Walter has coached the Titans and New Zealand's Otago Volts. He also has IPL experience with Chennai Super Kings, Pune Warriors, and Delhi Daredevils. Conrad and Walter will succeed Mark Boucher, who handed in his resignation in August 2022. The former keeper-batter's last assignment was the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Test coach will have a reduced workload at the international level for now as the Proteas hope to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final despite losing the Test series in Australia. Their final series of the current cycle is against the West Indies, scheduled at home in March. The Test coach will also oversee the first-class system.

South Africa to host England in three-game ODI series

England v South Africa - 2nd Royal London Series One Day International. (Credits: Getty)

Walter's first assignment will be a three-match ODI series against England, set to commence on January 27 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The three-game series between the two sides played in England in July last year finished in a 1-1 draw.

Jof's back! He's part of our 14-strong squad for England Men's ODI tour of South Africa in January

England have announced a 14-man squad for the ODI series, with the notable inclusion of Jofra Archer, who hasn't played international cricket since March 2021.

