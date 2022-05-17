South Africa announce squad for T20I series against India; Nortje returns while Stubbs earns maiden call-up

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced a 16-man squad for the five-match T20I series against India beginning on June 9. Temba Bavuma will lead the full-strength Proteas side in a bid to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje marked his return to the national side after an injury layoff that caused him to miss the home season.

The right-arm pacer missed the initial matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Despite enduring a lean start after injury with the ball, he is on the path to full match fitness with each match.

All-rounder Wayne Parnell also features in the side and could potentially play his first T20 for the Proteas in five years.

The second-highest run-scorer in South Africa's domestic T20 challenge and Mumbai Indians' latest acquisition, Tristan Stubbs, earned a maiden call-up to the side as well.

The 21-year-old, despite getting out on a duck on his IPL debut, is on the back of imperious form in the shortest format.

Senior members like Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi forge the backbone of the side in a star-studded squad. Cricket South Africa Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang, said:

"This is the Proteas like we have not seen them in a long time. The injection of the IPL players means that we will have a team that’s ready to fire on all cylinders immediately and has vast experience of the conditions that we will be playing in."

He added:

"The country can also join us in a collective sigh of relief at the return of Anrich Nortje, who has been working hard to recover from a frustrating injury. The National Selection Panel and I are really excited to watch our full strength Proteas take on the world’s number one T20 team."

South Africa will be coached by Mark Boucher from the sidelines after the disciplinary charges against him were dropped last week. The former wicket-keeper is likely to lead the side till the end of the 2023 World Cup in India.

South Africa squad for T20 series against India

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

Delhi, Cuttack, Vishakapatnam, Rajkot and Bangalore have been assigned to host the matches. Team India are likely to announce their squad on May 22, which marks the culmination of the IPL's league stage.

