South Africa announce squads for all-format series against India; Aiden Markram to lead during white-ball leg

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the squads for the upcoming all-format home series against India, comprising three ODIs, three T20Is, and two Tests, beginning from December 10.

Senior players Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada have been omitted from the white-ball leg of the tour to focus on the Test series, which starts on December 26. In Bavuma's absence, Aiden Markram has been chosen to lead the ODI outfit.

Furthermore, the duo of Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell were unavailable for selection as they are recovering from back and shoulder injuries, respectively. The former had missed out on the Proteas' 2023 ODI World Cup squad as well after sustaining the injury during the home series against Australia in September.

The bowling trio of Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi will not be available for the third T20I of the series. They will instead play domestic cricket from December 14 to 17 as part of preparation for the Test series.

Pacer Nandre Burger and batters David Bedingham and Tristan Stubbs have been called up to the Test squad for the first time.

The T20I squad features explosive batters Donovan Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller. The rest of the contingent mirrors the one that participated in the ODI World Cup recently, with the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram, and Marco Jansen all marking their presence.

Markram, who recently led a couple of matches in the World Cup in Bavuma's absence, has a squad with a blend of youth and experience to lead. With Quinton de Kock retiring from the format, the Proteas have enlisted wicketkeeping options in Heinrich Klaasen and Kyle Verreynne, with the latter marking a comeback into the Test squad as well.

South Africa's skipper for the 2016 U-19 World Cup, Tony de Zorzi, also earned a call-up to the ODI squad, while 23-year-old pacer Mihlali Mpongwana is also present in the squad.

The Proteas, who have never lost a home Test series against India, have named several red-ball specialists in their squad in the form of Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen.

South Africa squads for home series against India

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

Schedule

T20I Series

Sunday, 10 December - 1st T20I, Durban

Tuesday, 12 December - 2nd T20I, Gqeberha

Thursday, 14 December - 3rd T20I, Johannesburg

ODI Series

Sunday, 17 December - 1st ODI, Johannesburg

Tuesday, 19 December - 2nd ODI, Gqeberha

Thursday, 21 December - 3rd ODI, Paarl

Test series

26 December – 30 December - 1st Test, Centurion

03 January – 07 January - 2nd Test, Cape Town