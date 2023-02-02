South Africa docked 1 point for maintaining slow over rate during 3rd ODI against England 

South Africa have lost a crucial point from the ODI World Cup Super League standings after maintaining a slow over rate during their 59-run defeat against England in the third ODI of the series on Wednesday, February 1.

The point-deduction puts them in a complicated position in terms of a potential direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup later in 2023.

The Proteas were outplayed at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley by Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan, who both amassed centuries to post 346-7. Despite half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klassen, the hosts fell short of the target, but ended the series as winners by a 2-1 margin.

Apart from the defeat, the Temba Bavuma-led side were also found to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. The charges were leveled by the match officials while the sanction was imposed by match referee Jeff Crowe. The team have also been fined 20 percent of their match fees for the offense.

Following the culmination of the series, South Africa were able to amass a total of 19 points out of a possible 30. Despite a series win, it places them delicately in the ninth position. There is only a single automatic qualifying spot left since India have automatically qualified as hosts, with the other six members (Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan and Pakistan) having secured a berth with their impressive results.

South Africa forfeited a three-match ODI series against Australia for the SA20

Cricket South Africa's decision to organize the inaugural edition of SA20 instead of partaking in the scheduled three-match ODI series against Australia could force them into playing the qualifiers.

Should the Proteas not finish in the top eight at the end of the cycle, they will have to partake in the preliminary qualifying round in Zimbabwe in June 2023 along with other members of the table as well as five other associate teams. Out of all the teams, two teams will progress to the main tournament.

The Proteas have two ODIs against the Netherlands remaining in their schedule. While they need to win their matches in hand, they will also have to keep a close eye on the results of the West Indies and Sri Lanka in the coming months.

