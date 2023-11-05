"South Africa has got an all-round side just like India" - Sunil Gavaskar on the upcoming India-South Africa 2023 World Cup clash

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar felt that the South Africans would present a much stiffer challenge, than the one from New Zealand, to Team India in the eagerly anticipated top-of-the-table clash at Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

While the Men in Blue remain the only undefeated side in the tournament with seven wins in as many games, the Proteas have emerged victorious in all but one of their matches.

Both sides have qualified for the semi-final, and the contest will likely determine first and second place on the points table.

Speaking to India Today ahead of the mouthwatering clash, Gavaskar praised the South Africans for boasting an excellent all-round side like the hosts.

"It’s going to be a different challenge to the one when the last time the two table-toppers met when India faced New Zealand a few weeks ago and completely swamped them. This one will be tougher because South Africa has got an all-round side just like India," said Gavaskar.

Team India are in the hunt to win their third ODI World Cup title, while South Africa are looking to break their jinx and record their maiden World Cup triumph.

They have met five times in ODI World Cups, with South Africa winning the first three in 1992, 1999, and 2011, before India turned the tables by winning the previous two in 2015 and 2019.

"South African batters in better form than the Indian batters" - Sunil Gavaskar

De Kock has been the best batter of the 2023 World Cup.

Sunil Gavaskar further praised the South African batting and bowling lineup, stating that their batters might even be in better form than their Indian counterparts.

Wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 545 runs, including four centuries. The Proteas also boast three other batters - Rassie Van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, and Heinrich Klaasen in the top 12 of the run-scoring charts.

"They’ve got batters who are in incredible form, perhaps in better form than the Indian batters. They’ve also got a terrific new-ball attack and a spinner, Keshav Maharaj, who generally tends to be underestimated, has picked wickets regularly," said Gavaskar.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen has led the Proteas bowling attack with 16 wickets in seven games and is the third leading wicket-taker of the World Cup.

They also have Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada among the top 11 wicket-takers.

Meanwhile, Team India are not far behind, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the top five of the leading run-scorers list, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are in the top six among wicket-takers.