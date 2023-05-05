South Africa to host Australia for a white-ball series in August-September 2023

South Africa and Australia will square off in a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and five ODIs from August 30 to September 17. The tour will kickstart with the T20I series while the ODIs will begin from September 7 onwards.

The two nations were scheduled to play a three-match ODI series in January 2023 in Australia, but South Africa relinquished the bilateral affair to conduct the first edition of SA20.

The upcoming five-match ODI series will be in focus particularly as it provides an excellent preparation avenue, keeping the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind, which is slated to take place in India in October-November.

Australia will also look forward to beginning their journey towards the 2024 T20 World Cup under their new captain. The Aussies are yet to announce their new T20 captain after Aaron Finch retired from international cricket following the 2022 T20 World Cup on home soil.

South Africa, meanwhile, have won 11 out of the last 12 ODIs played against Australia, which includes a win at the 2019 ODI World Cup as well as two series whitewashes. Australia's last ODI win in South Africa astonishingly came in 2011, and the Aussies will be on the lookout to overturn that dismal record.

Australia recently defeated India 2-1 in an away three-match ODI series while the Proteas secured a crucial series win over the Netherlands to strengthen their case for automatic World Cup qualification.

The Temba Bavuma-led side are placed eighth in the standings with 98 points to their name. Their qualification hopes now hinge on the upcoming series between Ireland and Bangladesh.

Australia tour of South Africa full schedule

August 30: First T20I, Durban

September 1: Second T20I, Durban

September 3: Third T20I, Durban

September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg

Who will win the white-ball affair between Australia and South Africa?

