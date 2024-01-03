South Africa register lowest ever total against India in Test cricket, worst since 1932

A clinical bowling display, led by Mohammed Siraj, helped India bundle out South Africa for just 55 runs in the first inning of the second Test in Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

This was the Proteas lowest-ever score in Tests since 1932. It was also their worst figure against India in the longest format. Their previous lowest score against India was 79, which came during the Nagpur Test in 2015.

Expand Tweet

South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to bat first against the visitors earlier today. Mohammed Siraj finished with career-best figures of 6/15, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar bagged two wickets apiece to bundle out the hosts for a paltry score.

Siraj provided early breakthroughs by dismissing openers Aiden Markram and skipper Dean Elgar, who had smashed 185 in the first Test. Bumrah then sent back debutant Tristan Stubbs before Siraj took four wickets in a row, including the prized scalp of Marco Jansen. The all-rounder had smashed an unbeaten 84 in the opening Test and could have been dangerous again today.

Mukesh then removed the tail-enders, dismissing Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada for his share of wickets before Bumrah scalped Nandre Burger to end the Proteas innings.

Expand Tweet

South Africa were dismissed under 50 on seven different occasions in Tests until 1932.

All eyes on India batters after bowling heroics in the 2nd Test against South Africa

The onus will now be on India to consolidate with the bat and post a promising total in their first inning.

The visitors were bundled out for 245 and 131 in their two innings in the first Test. They went on to lose the game by an inning and 32 runs to go 0-1 down in the two-match series. Only KL Rahul (101 in the first inning) and Virat Kohli (76 in the second inning) looked good with the bat for India.

At the time of writing, India were 39/1 after 5.2 overs, with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the crease. Kagiso Rabada provided the first breakthrough for the Proteas by cleaning up Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. They lost the last series (three-match tour) 1-2 during the 2021-22 season.

Follow the IND vs SA 2nd Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App