South Africa reprimanded for slow over-rate in 2nd ODI vs India

South Africa have been fine 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the 2nd ODI against India at Boland Park in Paarl.
Temba Bavuma and Co. were one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Match referee Andy Pycroft issued the sanction and the Proteas skipper pleaded guilty and accepted the decision.
Umpires Marais Erasmus and Adrien Holdstock, third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth umpire Allauhudien Palekar leveled the charge against the hosts.
According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, "Players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."
South Africa wrap up ODI series with one match to go
South Africa continued their winning run in the 2nd ODI, beating India convincingly by seven wickets to seal the series.
Batting first, India rode on to Rishabh Pant's 85 and crucial innings from Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin in the lower order to post 288 runs on the board. The Proteas chased down the total with 11 balls to spare, banking on half-centuries from Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan.
Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram also chipped in with significant contributions to trump India in their first series since Virat Kohli's sacking as ODI captain.
Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma is looking forward to a clean sweep in the one-dayers. Speaking at the end of the game, the right-handed batter said:
"A scoreline of 3-0 sounds much better than 2-1 but we won't think much about it. We'll enjoy this win today."
The third and final ODI of the series will be played on January 23 (Sunday) in Centurion.