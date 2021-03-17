Lizelle Lee rises to the top in women's ODI batter rankings, replaces Tammy Beaumont

South Africa's Lizelle Lee is now the top-ranked women's ODI batter courtesy of her wonderful performances in the ongoing series against India. Lee replaced England's Tammy Beaumont at the top of the rankings.

Lizelle Lee has had an excellent series against India. She has played an important part in helping her team clinch the series with a match to spare. Lizelle Lee has scored 288 runs at a brilliant average of 144 in four matches so far.

After such great returns, Lee shot up seven spots with a rating of 773 points to make it to the top of the women's ODI batting rankings. Only last week she moved from 11th to 8th after an unbeaten 83 in the series opener.

Take a bow, @zella15j 💥



Her superb form in the ongoing series against India has helped Lizelle Lee shoot up to the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batters! pic.twitter.com/yAU76yfl6x — ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2021

This is the second time Lizelle Lee has claimed the top spot in the women's ODI batting rankings. In June 2018, she was the top-ranked batter for three days before Australia's Ellyse Perry overtook her. No other batter from South Africa has been ranked first in the women's ODI batter rankings.

Laura Wolvaardt is another South African to have found a place in the top 10. With 699 rating points, she is currently in 8th place. She has scored 154 runs in four games against India at an average of 38.50.

Punam Raut makes significant gains

For India, Punam Raut has made significant gains in the women's ODI batting rankings. She moved up eight places to reach the 18th spot.

Raut has been impressive for the hosts against South Africa. She is the second-highest run-scorer in the series so far with 253 runs at an average of 126.50.

Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj are the only two players from the Indian team to feature in the top 10 of batter rankings. While the former is in 7th place, the latter is holding the 9th spot.

Advertisement

In the women's ODI bowling rankings, Jhulan Goswami continues to be in 5th place. Poonam Yadav has fallen to 8th place while Shikha Pandey is ranked 10th.

South Africa's Shabnim Ismail has moved to the 3rd spot in the bowling rankings while Marizanne Kapp has fallen to the fourth position. Ayabonga Khaka (9th) is another South Africa bowler in the top 10 of the bowler rankings.

Shabnim Ismail becomes the first South Africa woman to take 150 ODI wickets 💪



She is only the seventh bowler to achieve this feat in women’s ODIs!#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/DoTwsaruUe — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2021